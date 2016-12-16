Perfect Star and Majestical shine

more-in

Perfect Star and Majestical showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec.16) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Snow Blast (A.Gaikwad) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Komandant (Mahesh) 55.5, 600/41. Easy. Danse Debonaire (rb) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/os Juggernaut (S.Kamble), Powerhaus (app) 52, 600/38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Art O War (Dashrath), Pretty Peach (rb) 55, 600/40. Former was urged and finished four lengths ahead. Torrezzo (Nazil) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Blitzkrieg (Parbat), 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Soul Sister (S.Amit) 53, 600/38. Pair moved level freely. Time Of My Life (Nazil) 54, 6000/42. Easy. 2/y/os Stunner (J.Chinoy), King Alphonso (Pradeep) 53, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Spiridon (C.S.Jodha) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. Shaoqing (P.Naidu) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Pacific Dunes (S.N.Chavan) 1-10, 600/40.5. Easy. Commandperformance (Sandeep) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Art Deco (J.Chinoy) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Pressed.

1200m: Spontaneous Eddie (Pereira), 2/y/o Gold Bond (Hamir) 1-21, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Pair moved level freely.

1400m: Zanzibaar (Parmar) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Pracs (Altaf) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved well. Et Voila (Neeraj) 1-37, 1200/1-21.5, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Fantasy Star (Shelar), Take Five (Pereira) 1-9, 600/44. Former three lengths in front. 2/y/os Perfect Star (V.Walkar), Majestical (S.S.Rathore) and My Precious (Oza) 1-5, 800/51, 600/40. First and second named moved attractively and finished five lengths ahead of the last named. Arabian Storm (Neeraj), Signor (Parmar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Nelsons Blood (K.Kadam), Logic (Kharadi) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43. They were easy.