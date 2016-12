New Prince wins Bangalore Turf Club Trophy

more-in

New Prince (P. Surya up) won the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Dec. 3). The winner is owned by Mr. Devaraj Palaniswamy and trained by Azhar Ali.

1. NOVICE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only, (Terms): Sea King (S. John) 1, Miniver Rose (Arshad Alam) 2, Good Earth (P. Mani) 3 and After Hours (Jagadeesh) 4. 2-3/4, 3 and 2-1/4. 1m 19.64s. Rs. 40 (w), 15, 32 and 150 (p), SHP: Rs. 80, FP: Rs. 277, Q: Rs. 174, Trinella: Rs. 26,466 and Rs. 7,562, Exacta: Rs. 61,287 and Rs. 13,133. Favourite: Air Of Distinction. Owner: Iris Racing & Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

2. NELAMANGALA PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 20: Resemblance (Rayan Ahmed) 1, Now U Know (Antony Raj) 2, Noble Princess (S. Imran) 3 and Icepick Willie (M. Naveen) 4. Not run: Crazy Pineapple and Only Prince. 4-1/2, 1-3/4 and ¾. 1m 34.22s. Rs. 243 (w), 53, 51 and 38 (p), SHP: Rs. 160, FP: Rs. 10,300, Q: Rs. 3,858, Trinella: Rs. 32,385 and Rs. 9,253, Exacta: Rs. 62,756 (carried over). Favourite: Campfire. Owners: Mr. A. Wajid & Ms. Hannah Joythi. Trainer: Mahmood Khan.

3. DAVANGERE PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: Atlantis (K. Manesh) 1, Wear The Hat (Syed Imran) 2, Thundersquall (Chetan Gowda) 3 and Astral Spirit (Darshan) 4. 3/4, 4-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 19.32s. Rs. 136 (w), 30, 32 and 27 (p), SHP: Rs. 91, FP: Rs. 2,746, Q: Rs. 667, Trinella: Rs. 4,563 and Rs. 2,078, Exacta: Rs. 1,51,105 and Rs. 21,586. Favourite: Opening Act. Owner and Trainer: Mr. S. Narredu.

4. STAR LUMINARY PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Daisy Duke (Antony Raj) 1, Saffron Intense (Rayan Ahmed) 2, Midnight Sky (P. Surya) 3 and Hit Again (Chetan Gowda) 4. Not run: Rare Rhythm, Mystical Shadow and Chloe. Hd, 2-1/2 and 5. 1m 33.62s. Rs. 19 (w), 11, 14 and 77 (p), SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 65, Q: Rs. 64, Trinella: Rs. 1,008 and Rs. 698, Exacta: Rs. 9,559 and Rs. 4,097. Favourite: Daisy Duke. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

5. DARIA DAULAT CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 60 & above: Goldberg (Cedric Segeon) 1, Downton Abbey (Antony Raj) 2, New Emperor (K. Raghu) 3 and Areca Wonder (Rayan Ahmed) 4. Not run: Feliciana. 2-3/4, 3-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 17.24s. Rs. 21 (w), 14, 18 and 96 (p), SHP: Rs. 50, FP: Rs. 76, Q: Rs. 38, Trinella: Rs. 1,630 and Rs. 914, Exacta: Rs. 8,428 and Rs. 1,331. Favourite: Goldberg. Owners: M/s. Neil Darashah & Chandra Sekhar Motepalli. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

6. O.M. LINGAPPA SILVER BAR (1,600m), rated 30 to 50: Thomas More (Cedric Segeon) 1, Legacy Dream (P. Surya) 2, First Step (T.M. Prashanth) 3 and War Envoy (Rayan Ahmed) 4. Not run: Secret Pursuit. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 45.59s. Rs. 26 (w), 14, 22 and 32 (p), SHP: Rs. 84, FP: Rs. 144, Q: Rs. 255, Trinella: Rs. 4,952 and Rs. 990, Exacta: Rs. 5,110 and Rs. 995. Favourite: Thomas More. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Dodamane Akhilesh Basappa. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

7. BANGALORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), 3-y-o & over: New Prince (P. Surya) 1, Smile Stone (M. Naveen) 2, Mickey Mouse (Cedric Segeon) 3 and Sea Fairey (Shamaz Shareef) 4. Not run: Castle Key. 3/4, 2-3/4 and 5-3/4. 1m 16.73s. Rs. 55 (w), 19, 19 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 55, FP: Rs. 265, Q: Rs. 179, Trinella: Rs. 877 and Rs. 381, Exacta: Rs. 1,870 and Rs. 906. Favourite: Mickey Mouse. Owner: Mr. Devaraj Palaniswamy. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

8. ANTARAGANGE PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: Tuscano (Cedric Segeon) 1, Emancipation (M. Naveen) 2, Candice (K. Raghu) 3 and Feet On Fire (Rayan Ahmed) 4. Not run: High Hawk, Cannes, Masters Glory and Goat. 2-1/2, ½ and 14-3/4. 1m 31.71s. Rs. 52 (w), 22, 16 and 22 (p), SHP: Rs. 42, FP: Rs. 315, Q: Rs. 105, Trinella: Rs. 1,132 and Rs. 554, Exacta: Rs. 12,413 and Rs. 3,547. Favourite: Emancipation. Owner: Mr. M. Ayub Khan. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

9. DARIA DAULAT CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 & above: Hillsboro (T.M. Prashanth) 1, Cool Baby (M. Naveen) 2, Jersey Shore (P. Surya) 3 and Alexandrite (Antony Raj) 4. Not run: Nabisco and Eragon. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m 18.44s. Rs. 188 (w), 44, 16 and 43 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 1,010, Q: Rs. 456, Trinella: Rs. 11,346 and Rs. 6,483, Exacta: Rs. 56,774. Favourite: Cool Baby. Owners: Mrs. Shanti Devi, Mr. Gautam Surender & Mrs. Smitha Gautam. Trainer: Samar Singh.

Jackpot: Rs. 38,826 (eight tkts); Runner up: Rs. 566 (235 tkts); Treble (i): Rs. 9,193 (carried over); (ii): Rs. 33 (262 tkts); (iii): Rs. 11,469 (carried over).