New Crown pleases

New Crown, Tea Wid Me, Let The Lion Roar, Good Earth and Turf Star pleased when the horses were exercised on Saturday morning (Feb. 4).

Inner sand:

1,200m: Riverberating (Shobhan) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Ace Badraan (Anjar) 1-23, (1,200-600) 37. Pleased.

1,400m: Toroloco (Qureshi) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53. Moved on the bit. A 3-y-o (Western Aristocrat – River Cree) (Mrs. Silva), Woodridge (Anjar) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52. Former showed out, note.

1,600m: Tororosso (Mrs. Silva) 1-55, (1,600-600) 1-6. In fine shape.

Outer sand:

600m: Topspot (rb) 44. Moved freely. Indian Fury (D. Patel) 44. Easy. Kings Kid (Rayan) 44. Strode out well. El Matador (rb) 45. Easy.

1,000m: Air Dancer (Shobhan) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Fantastic App (Praveen S), Winx (Rayan) 1-13.5, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Scorching (rb) 1-14, 600/45. Easy. Expert (Praveen S) 1-13, 600/43. Extended. Raw Gold (rb), Elegant Star (Chetan G) 1-14, 600/42. They moved impressively. Prazsky (Chetan G) 1-14, 600/43. Moved well. New Crown (R. Pardeep) 1-11, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Cool Springs (Shobhan) 1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Perfectebony (rb) 1-14, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1,200m: Ravishing Snow (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. In fine nick. Turf Star (rb), Bonfire (Rayan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. They moved fluently. Top Striker (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Calico Jack (Rayan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up in the last part. Justice Angel (Noornabi) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Impressed. Possimpossible (Praveen S) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Maintains form. What A Nice Man (Noornabi) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Tea Wid Me (D. Patel) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Calico King (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Campfire (Nazerul), Remington Steel (Raja Rao) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Good Earth (Nazerul), Trojan (Raja Rao) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Former impressed. Assertive Prince (Shobhan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Worked well.

1,600m: Let The Lion Roar (R. Marshall) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

Feb 4, 2017

