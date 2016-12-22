Myrtlewood impresses

more-in

Myrtlewood and Khayyam impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 22).

Inner sand

800m: 2/y/o Loire (app) 55, 600/41. Easy. Paramour (rb) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Sporto (S.Amit), Charging Tigress (Parbat) 54, 600/40. They ended level. 2/y/o Hot Shot Hoty (K.Kadam) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Angel Girl (P.Naidu) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1,000m: Smart N Noble (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Powerhaus (rb), Timeless Deeds (B.Nikhil) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former superior. Star Councillor (S.S.Rathore) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Furiosa (C.S.Jodha), Royal Mews (S.Sunil) 1-4, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Macgyver (K.Kadam), Mount Whitney (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.

1,200m: Glorious Angel (C.S.Jodha) 1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/42. Moved freely. Winter Renaissance (Neeraj), Ritz (Pereira) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Both moved level freely. June (Yash Narredu) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Pristina (Merchant) 1-25, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Sandalphon (T.S.Jodha), Rashun (C.S.Jodha) 1-22, 800/51, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1,400m: Night Fury (Oza) 1-37, 600/44. Moved freely.

Race track

600m: Ventura (D.A.Naik) 38. Moved freely. Purple Parade (Khalander) 40. Easy.

800m: 2/y/o Ascension (Ajinkya), Orla (V.Jodha) 49.5, 600/34.5. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/o’s Gloriousus (Pereira), Gold Bond (C.S.Jodha) 52, 600/36. They moved level freely.

1,000m: 2/y/o’s Point The Star (B.Nikhil), Cloudburst (app) 1-7, 800/52, 600/37. Pair moved level freely. Fly Away With Me (T.S.Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/36. Moved well. Mighty Warrior (Oza), Eternal Glory (S.S.Rathore) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/35.5. They were level. Silver Edge (D.A.Naik) 1-4, 800/49, 600/34. Pushed in the last part. Pillatus (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Moved freely. Grand Vitesse (Nazil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well.

Outer sand

600m: Cezanne (rb), Ainra (rb) 40. Former ended three lengths in front.

1,000m: Indian Serenade (rb), 2/y/o Themis (T.S.Jodha) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. They were pushed and former ended two lengths in front.

1,200m: Signor (K.Kadam), Arabian Storm (Parmar) 1-24, 600/40. They ended level. Myrtlewood (Parmar) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Khayyam (Neeraj) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/54, 600/41. Shaped well. Nelsons Blood (Neeraj), Nifty (Parmar) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished a length in front. Normandy (Parmar), Apache (Neeraj) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Former superior.

Inner sand - Dec. 21

800m: Targetmaster (rb) 51, 600/39. Moved well.