Races

Myrtlewood catches the eye

Myrtlewood and Supreme Regime caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 18).

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o’s Lady Be Good (Shelar), Fantasy Star (Suraj Narredu) 39. Pair moved freely.

800m: The Ministerian (S.S.Rathore) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o’s Sedgefield/Saffron (Daman), Fair Warning (S.Amit) 55.5, 60/40.5. Pair level. Jack Frost (P.Naidu) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Abu Al bukhoosh (Roushan), Romantic Warrior (S.Sunil) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Dusk N Dawn (Baria) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Gran Paradiso (Nazil) 53, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/o Patagonia (K.Kadam), Etihaad (Shahrukh) 57, 600/42. Former better. Forest Fire (Oza) 54, 600/39. Moved freely.

1,000m: Supreme Regime (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Sporting Spirit (Vishal), Beneficial (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Double Nine (S.S.Rathore) 1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Moved well. Time Of My Life (rb) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Stari Grad (Suraj Narredu), Starship (Trevor) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

1,200m: Booker Jones (K.Kadam) 1-24, 600/41. Moved freely. Winter Renaissance (J.Chinoy), Daydreamer (Pereira) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished a length in front. Ignore former’s last run. Star Councillor (S.S.Rathore) 1-19, 1,000/1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well.

Outer sand

1,000m: Signor (Trevor), 2/y/o Cerrado (Kharadi) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Yellow Diamond (Trevor), Greek Goddess (Kharadi) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. 2/y/o’s Lord Of The Sea (Parmar), Counsellor (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Both were easy. 2/y/o’s Roosevelt (Parmar), Glyndebourne (Kharadi) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Former superior.

1,200m: 2/y/o Themis (rb), Indian Serenade (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Pair easy. Khayyam (K.Kadam) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Moved attractively. Nifty (Parmar) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Nelsons Blood (Parmar), Logic (K.Kadam) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Trevelyan (Neeraj), Yanna Rascala (Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. They were easy. Arabian Storm (Trevor), Jubilant (Parmar) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Lincoln (Neeraj), Zenon (Kharadi) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former superior.

1,400m: Myrtlewood (Kharadi) 1-33, 1,200/1-18, 1,000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1,600m: The Unicorn (Parmar), Normandy (Trevor) 1-48.5, 1,400/1-33, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. They moved level freely.

