Races

Mrs Patmore claims Gitanjali Indian 1000 Guineas

more-in

Mrs Patmore ridden by P. Trevor won the Gitanjali Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1), in a thrilling finish from Hall Of Famer, the first classic of the season here on Sunday (Dec. 11). The winner is owned by Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. P. Shroff trains the winner.

1. COLE GOLD TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Secret Flame (Dashrath) 1, Simona (S. Amit) 2, Kookaburra (Srinath) 3 and Ritz (Pereira) 4. Not run: Coat Of Arms and Sir Desmond. 1, hd. and 1-1/4. 1m 39.94s. Rs. 26 (w), 12, 10 and 19 (p). SHP: Rs. 26, FP: Rs. 126, Q: Rs. 24, Tanala: Rs. 99 and Rs. 28. Favourite: Kookaburra. Owners: Mr. Vijay V. Shah & Mrs. Pooja V. Shah rep. Vs Zaia Thoroughbred Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Muneez Asif Poonawalla.

Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. RANJIT V. BHAT MEMORIAL GOLD TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Champagne (Sandesh) 1, Deep Diver (Dashrath) 2, Serenita (Neeraj) 3. 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 57.88s. Rs. 24 (w), SHP: Rs. 20, FP: Rs. 57. Favourite: Serenita. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

3. FAIZ JASDANWALLA TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden 2-y-o only: Wise Child (Sandesh) 1, Goldie’s Pet (Trevor) 2, Texas Gold (J. Chinoy) 3 and Lilibeth (Dashrath) 4. Lnk, 3/4 and Lnk. 59.89s. Rs. 30 (w), 19 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs. 49, Q: Rs. 13, Tanala: Rs. 413 and Rs. 204. Favourite: Goldie’s Pet. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

4. M.N. NAZIR TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Exodus (J. Chinoy) 1, Hedwig (S.J. Sunil) 2, Charging Tigress (S. Amit) 3 and Batman (C.S. Jodha) 4. Nose, 3-1/2 and Nk. 1m 24.27s. Rs. 24 (w), 15 and 22 (p), SHP: Rs. 47, FP: Rs. 138, Q: Rs. 96, Tanala: Rs. 544 and Rs. 181. Favourite: Batman. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: C.D. Katrak.

5. KEJRIWAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Masterof balantrae (K. Kadam) 1, Lord Arazan (Suraj Narredu) 2, Silk Baby (Neeraj) 3 and Shape The Scape (S. Amit) 4. Lnk, Lnk and 1-3/4. 1m 11.93s. Rs. 127 (w), 30, 14 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 39, FP: Rs. 202, Q: Rs. 248, Tanala: Rs. 1,547 and Rs. 1,105. Favourite: Lord Arazan. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

6. MAHARASHTRA, GUJARAT & GOA AREA TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Mathaiyus (Srinath) 1, Rousseau (Neeraj) 2, Sabiq (S. Kamble) 3 and Flashing Honour (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 2-3/4, 1-1/2 and 4. 2m 2.59s. Rs. 22 (w), 10, 15 and 76 (p), SHP: Rs. 35, FP: Rs. 37, Q: Rs. 14, Tanala: Rs. 555 and Rs. 530. Favourite: Mathaiyus. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Mehernosh H. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. GITANJALI INDIAN 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), Indian Fillies, 3-y-o only:

MRS PATMORE (Holy Roman Emperor – Eliza Gilbert) (Trevor) 1.

HALL OF FAMER (Win Legend – Elusive Tower) (David Allan) 2.

MEKONG DELTA (Art Connoisseur – Nessah’s Princess) (S. John) 3.

DEVOTED EYES (Multidimensional – Ave Maria) (Sandesh) 4.

Hd., 3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 36.99s. Rs. 82 (w), 30, 16 and 51 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 377, Q: Rs. 186, Tanala: Rs. 9,668 and Rs. 12,430. Favourite: Temerity. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. KEJRIWAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Golden Eclipse (T.S. Jodha) 1, D’Accord (Trevor) 2, Orla (Vishal) 3 and Advance To Contact (Bhawani) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and 3-1/4. 1m 11.74. Rs. 78 (w), 22, 16 and 17 (p). SHP: Rs. 42, FP: Rs. 270, Q: Rs. 159, Tanala: Rs. 741 and Rs. 341. Favourite: D’Accord. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

Jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 1,48,114 (four tkts.), (30 per cent): Rs. 3,135 (81 tkts.).

Treble: Rs. 2,912 (10 tkts.).

Super jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 6, 61,138 (carried forward).

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2016 9:19:39 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Mrs-Patmore-claims-Gitanjali-Indian-1000-Guineas/article16793580.ece

© The Hindu