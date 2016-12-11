Mrs Patmore claims Gitanjali Indian 1000 Guineas

more-in

Mrs Patmore ridden by P. Trevor won the Gitanjali Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1), in a thrilling finish from Hall Of Famer, the first classic of the season here on Sunday (Dec. 11). The winner is owned by Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. P. Shroff trains the winner.

1. COLE GOLD TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Secret Flame (Dashrath) 1, Simona (S. Amit) 2, Kookaburra (Srinath) 3 and Ritz (Pereira) 4. Not run: Coat Of Arms and Sir Desmond. 1, hd. and 1-1/4. 1m 39.94s. Rs. 26 (w), 12, 10 and 19 (p). SHP: Rs. 26, FP: Rs. 126, Q: Rs. 24, Tanala: Rs. 99 and Rs. 28. Favourite: Kookaburra. Owners: Mr. Vijay V. Shah & Mrs. Pooja V. Shah rep. Vs Zaia Thoroughbred Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Muneez Asif Poonawalla.

Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. RANJIT V. BHAT MEMORIAL GOLD TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Champagne (Sandesh) 1, Deep Diver (Dashrath) 2, Serenita (Neeraj) 3. 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 57.88s. Rs. 24 (w), SHP: Rs. 20, FP: Rs. 57. Favourite: Serenita. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

3. FAIZ JASDANWALLA TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden 2-y-o only: Wise Child (Sandesh) 1, Goldie’s Pet (Trevor) 2, Texas Gold (J. Chinoy) 3 and Lilibeth (Dashrath) 4. Lnk, 3/4 and Lnk. 59.89s. Rs. 30 (w), 19 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs. 49, Q: Rs. 13, Tanala: Rs. 413 and Rs. 204. Favourite: Goldie’s Pet. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

4. M.N. NAZIR TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Exodus (J. Chinoy) 1, Hedwig (S.J. Sunil) 2, Charging Tigress (S. Amit) 3 and Batman (C.S. Jodha) 4. Nose, 3-1/2 and Nk. 1m 24.27s. Rs. 24 (w), 15 and 22 (p), SHP: Rs. 47, FP: Rs. 138, Q: Rs. 96, Tanala: Rs. 544 and Rs. 181. Favourite: Batman. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: C.D. Katrak.

5. KEJRIWAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Masterof balantrae (K. Kadam) 1, Lord Arazan (Suraj Narredu) 2, Silk Baby (Neeraj) 3 and Shape The Scape (S. Amit) 4. Lnk, Lnk and 1-3/4. 1m 11.93s. Rs. 127 (w), 30, 14 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 39, FP: Rs. 202, Q: Rs. 248, Tanala: Rs. 1,547 and Rs. 1,105. Favourite: Lord Arazan. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

6. MAHARASHTRA, GUJARAT & GOA AREA TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Mathaiyus (Srinath) 1, Rousseau (Neeraj) 2, Sabiq (S. Kamble) 3 and Flashing Honour (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 2-3/4, 1-1/2 and 4. 2m 2.59s. Rs. 22 (w), 10, 15 and 76 (p), SHP: Rs. 35, FP: Rs. 37, Q: Rs. 14, Tanala: Rs. 555 and Rs. 530. Favourite: Mathaiyus. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Mehernosh H. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. GITANJALI INDIAN 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), Indian Fillies, 3-y-o only:

MRS PATMORE (Holy Roman Emperor – Eliza Gilbert) (Trevor) 1.

HALL OF FAMER (Win Legend – Elusive Tower) (David Allan) 2.

MEKONG DELTA (Art Connoisseur – Nessah’s Princess) (S. John) 3.

DEVOTED EYES (Multidimensional – Ave Maria) (Sandesh) 4.

Hd., 3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 36.99s. Rs. 82 (w), 30, 16 and 51 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 377, Q: Rs. 186, Tanala: Rs. 9,668 and Rs. 12,430. Favourite: Temerity. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. KEJRIWAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Golden Eclipse (T.S. Jodha) 1, D’Accord (Trevor) 2, Orla (Vishal) 3 and Advance To Contact (Bhawani) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and 3-1/4. 1m 11.74. Rs. 78 (w), 22, 16 and 17 (p). SHP: Rs. 42, FP: Rs. 270, Q: Rs. 159, Tanala: Rs. 741 and Rs. 341. Favourite: D’Accord. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

Jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 1,48,114 (four tkts.), (30 per cent): Rs. 3,135 (81 tkts.).

Treble: Rs. 2,912 (10 tkts.).

Super jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 6, 61,138 (carried forward).