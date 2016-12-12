Races

Mr. Baahubali wins Nirmal Plate

The Deshmukh-trained Mr. Baahubali (N.S.Rathore up) won the Nirmal Plate, the main event of the races held here on Monday (Dec. 12). The winner is owned by M/s Pratap Racecitement Private Limited represented by the estate of late Mr. D. Pratap Chander Reddy & Mr. Ashish Bajaj & Mrs. Chalasani Pranavi.

1. MALVADO PLATE (D. II), (1,400m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: The Blue (Suraj Narredu) 1, Vijays Delight (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Roma Rouge (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3, Naamdhari (A.A.Vikrant) 4. 1/4, 4-1/4, 1-1/2. 1m 26.63s. Rs. 8 (w), 7, 7, 102 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 24, Q: Rs. 12, Tanala: Rs. 651. Favourite: The Blue. Owners: M/s. P.S. Reddy & Krishnaiah Bollineni. Trainer: K.S.V.Prasad Raju.

2. CLASSIC STYLE PLATE (1,200m), Cat. II, maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Southern Crown (Akshay Kumar) 1, Far Sight (Suraj Narredu) 2, Lady In Lace (N. Rawal) 3, Lady Admiral (G Naresh) 4. Not run: Rutilant. 1-3/4, 3-1/2, 3/4. 1m 13.42s. Rs. 20 (w), 6, 5, 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 20, FP: Rs. 30, Q: Rs. 8, Tanala: Rs. 207. Favourite: Far Sight. Owners: M/s. Chandrasekhar Reddy Challuri, S. Mohan Raju & V. Narender Reddy. Trainer: S.S.F.Hassan.

3. MIRZA ZUNNUR AHMED MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Aragonda Princess (S S Tanwar)1, Masti (Akshay Kumar) 2, Cash Landing (N S Rathore) 3, Big Flash (Deepak Singh) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4, 2-3/4.1m 12.20 s. Rs. 9 (w), 7, 9, 11 (p), SHP: Rs. 22, FP: Rs. 38, Q: Rs. 29, Tanala: Rs. 140. Favourite: Aragonda Princess. Owners: Dr. Pratap C Reddy, Mr. K. Ramcharan Tej & Mrs. Upasana Kamineni. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. MALVADO PLATE (D. I), (1,400m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Apache Gal (Gopal Singh) 1, Perfection (Praveen Gaddam) 2, Dolce (B.R. Kumar) 3, Forever Bullish (Abhishek S. Pawar) 4. 1/2, 3-1/2, 1-1/2. 1m 26.76 s. Rs. 35 (w), 8, 7, 10 (p), SHP: Rs. 18, FP: Rs. 79, Q: Rs. 28, Tanala: Rs. 236. Favourite: Perfection. Owners: M/s. V.N.Babu, V. Krishna Rama Mohan Rao & Dr.Sudharshan Reddy Proddutur. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (D. I), (1,200m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 40: Ragas Ajalias (Kunal Bunde) 1, Avantika (Beuzelin Louis) 2, Scooby Dooby Doo (Ajit Singh) 3, My Choice (Praveen Gaddam) 4. 3/4, shd, 3/4. 1m 12.96s. Rs. 14 (w), 7, 6, 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 18, FP: Rs. 34, Q: Rs. 15, Tanala: Rs. 92. Favourite: Ragas Ajalias. Owners: M/s. Sunder Peshwani & D. Balarama Raju. Trainer: M Satyanarayana.

6. FLIRTING VISION PLATE (D. II), (1,200m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 40: Prime Time (Akshay Kumar) 1, Royal Dynamite (B.R. Kumar) 2, Olympic Hero (Suraj Narredu) 3, Bouncer (Md Sameeruddin) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2, 1. 1m 12.18s. Rs. 19 (w), 7, 14, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 49, FP: Rs. 288, Q: Rs. 170, Tanala: Rs. 829. Favourite: Sweet March. Owners: Mrs. Boppana Seema, Lt.Col. A.R. Raju & Mr. Subodh Kumar Ananthula. Trainer: Arjun Anne.

7. GAJASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), Cat. II, 3 & 4-y-o only, rated 46 to 70: Exclusive Wind (B.R. Kumar) 1, Double Charter (Beuzelin Louis) 2, Mirfield (P. Sai Kumar) 3, Citi Colors (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Fabulous Jewel, George Cross. 3/4, nose, 1-1/2. 1m 24.89s. Rs. 60 (w), 11, 9, 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 18, FP: Rs. 329, Q: Rs. 232, Tanala: Rs. 6406. Favourite: Awesome Approach. Owner: Mr. G. Narasa Reddy. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

8. NIRMAL PLATE (1,200m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90: Mr. Baahubali (N S Rathore) 1, Numinous (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Commanding Boy (Suraj Narredu) 3, Vallee Secrete (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1, 3/4, 4-1/4. 1m 11s. Rs. 9 (w), 6, 12, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 84, Q: Rs. 62, Tanala: Rs. 217. Favourite: Mr. Baahubali. Owners: M/s. Pratap Racecitement Private Limited represented by the estate of late Mr. D. Pratap Chander Reddy & Mr. Ashish Bajaj & Mrs. Chalasani Pranavi. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

9. GANGOTRI PLATE (1,200m), Cat. III, maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30: Great Glory (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Shandaar (Ajit Singh) 2, Rohini (B.R. Kumar) 3, Prep One (Deepak Singh) 4. Not run: Rainbow Blue. 2-1/4, 2-1/2, 1/2. 1m 13.82s. Rs. 13 (w), 7, 9, 10 (p), SHP: Rs. 24, FP: Rs. 44, Q: Rs. 28, Tanala: Rs. 94. Favourite: Great Glory. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: L D`Silva.

Treble (i): Rs. 161 (221 tkts.), (ii): Rs. 628 (83 tkts.), (iii): Rs. 464 (208 tkts.), Consolation: Rs. 539 (390 tkts.), Jackpot: Rs. 2740 (179 tkts.)

Printable version | Dec 12, 2016

