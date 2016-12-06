Mission Blue shows out

more-in

Mission Blue, Haedi’s Folly, La Dona, Royal Sceptre and Blessed One showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 6).

Inner sand:

1,400m: Adulation (Faisal) 1-33, (1,400-600) 50. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Olympic Fields (rb) 45. Easy. Areca Cruise (rb), Call Me Maybe (A. Imran) 1-15, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1,000m: Blessed One (Shobhan) 1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed. Emidio (rb) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Mission Blue (Arshad) 1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Aizaan (Irvan Singh), Agnar (Srinath) 1-16, 600/46.5. They moved freely. La Dona (Srinath) 1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1,200m: Southern Fantasy (Samson) 1-27, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Fioroloco (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. River Angel (Manjunath) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Haedi’s Folly (Srinath), Jayadratha (Irvan Singh) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Royal Sceptre (D. Allan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Zucchero (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Worked well. Brunesco (Selvaraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. In fine condition. Frizbee (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. De Ville Butterfly (S.K. Paswan), Anantara (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Braveheart (Raja Rao) 1-33, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up.

1,400m: Montenegro (rb), Danburite (Janardhan P) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: Pure Esteem (Manesh), Star Lord (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 35.5. They took a level jump. Track Striker (Rayan), Calico King (M. Ravi) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Red Cedar (Chetan G), Winsome (Jagadeesh) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 37. Former finished two lengths ahead. Red Galileo (A. Imran), Artorius (Raja Rao) 1-17, (1,200-600) 36.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Fjord (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/36. Jumped out smartly. Sun Divine (Rajesh Babu) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Dubai One (Srinath), Botswana Bolt (R. Pradeep) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Vision Of The Sky (Darshan), Kruger Park (B. Harish) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38.5. They took a level jump and finished together. Land Of Liberty (Arshad), Market Buzz (rb) 1-17, (1,200-600) 36.5. They impressed. Beyond Reach (Antony), Rum Runner (S. John) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 35.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Goat (Irvan Singh), Astrild (Srinath), Aine (Jagadeesh) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 36. They jumped out well. Apache Sunrise (Cedric S), Dont Dilly Dally (Nazerul) 1-19, (1,200-600) 35. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Country’s Pearl (P. Mani), One Man Show (Raja Rao) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Get The Gringo (Qureshi), Capo De Capi (Selvaraj) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Ghoonj (rb), Desert Gilt (Raja Rao) 1-17.5, (1,200-600) 37. Former impressed. Fair Game (Arshad), Neymar (Jagadeesh) 1-18, (1,200-600) 35. They took a level jump and finished level. Feeling Easy (A. Imran), Habanero (D. Patel), Sun Blazer (Srinath) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. First named impressed.

Outer sand – Dec. 5:

600m: Secret Dimension (Raghu) 45. Easy. Mission Blue (Arshad) 46. Moved on the bit. Admiral One (rb) 44. Shaped well.

1,000m: Jack Of Hearts (Shobhan) 1-13, 600/44. Pleased.