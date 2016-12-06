Races

Mission Blue shows out

Mission Blue, Haedi’s Folly, La Dona, Royal Sceptre and Blessed One showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 6).

Inner sand:

1,400m: Adulation (Faisal) 1-33, (1,400-600) 50. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

600m: Olympic Fields (rb) 45. Easy. Areca Cruise (rb), Call Me Maybe (A. Imran) 1-15, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1,000m: Blessed One (Shobhan) 1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed. Emidio (rb) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Mission Blue (Arshad) 1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Aizaan (Irvan Singh), Agnar (Srinath) 1-16, 600/46.5. They moved freely. La Dona (Srinath) 1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1,200m: Southern Fantasy (Samson) 1-27, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up. Fioroloco (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well. River Angel (Manjunath) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Haedi’s Folly (Srinath), Jayadratha (Irvan Singh) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Royal Sceptre (D. Allan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Zucchero (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Worked well. Brunesco (Selvaraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. In fine condition. Frizbee (rb) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. De Ville Butterfly (S.K. Paswan), Anantara (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Braveheart (Raja Rao) 1-33, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up.

1,400m: Montenegro (rb), Danburite (Janardhan P) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: Pure Esteem (Manesh), Star Lord (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 35.5. They took a level jump. Track Striker (Rayan), Calico King (M. Ravi) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Red Cedar (Chetan G), Winsome (Jagadeesh) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 37. Former finished two lengths ahead. Red Galileo (A. Imran), Artorius (Raja Rao) 1-17, (1,200-600) 36.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Fjord (Suraj) 1-16.5, 600/36. Jumped out smartly. Sun Divine (Rajesh Babu) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Dubai One (Srinath), Botswana Bolt (R. Pradeep) 1-21, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Vision Of The Sky (Darshan), Kruger Park (B. Harish) 1-24, (1,200-600) 38.5. They took a level jump and finished together. Land Of Liberty (Arshad), Market Buzz (rb) 1-17, (1,200-600) 36.5. They impressed. Beyond Reach (Antony), Rum Runner (S. John) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 35.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Goat (Irvan Singh), Astrild (Srinath), Aine (Jagadeesh) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 36. They jumped out well. Apache Sunrise (Cedric S), Dont Dilly Dally (Nazerul) 1-19, (1,200-600) 35. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Country’s Pearl (P. Mani), One Man Show (Raja Rao) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Get The Gringo (Qureshi), Capo De Capi (Selvaraj) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Ghoonj (rb), Desert Gilt (Raja Rao) 1-17.5, (1,200-600) 37. Former impressed. Fair Game (Arshad), Neymar (Jagadeesh) 1-18, (1,200-600) 35. They took a level jump and finished level. Feeling Easy (A. Imran), Habanero (D. Patel), Sun Blazer (Srinath) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. First named impressed.

Outer sand – Dec. 5:

600m: Secret Dimension (Raghu) 45. Easy. Mission Blue (Arshad) 46. Moved on the bit. Admiral One (rb) 44. Shaped well.

1,000m: Jack Of Hearts (Shobhan) 1-13, 600/44. Pleased.

