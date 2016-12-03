Milrose pleases

more-in

Milrose, Reference, Fabulous and Towering Heights pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 3).

Inner sand:

1,400m: Multi App (Irvan Singh) 1-31.5, 1,200/1-18, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Maintains form.

Outer sand:

1,000m: Romantic Star (D. Allan) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Setaglow (Antony), Kambaku (S. John) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Ice Glow (Indrajeet), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Running Flame) (D. Allan) 1-15, 600/43. Latter finished two lengths ahead. Sporting Pleasure (D. Allan), Into The Spotlight (Indrajeet) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Zala Princess (rb), Ignition (Rayan) 1-14, 600/43.5. They shaped well.

1,200m: Millrose (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. A good display. Reference (Faisal) 1-29, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Impressed. Land Of Liberty (rb), Market Buzz (Arshad) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They worked well.

1,400m: Tororosso (Anjar), Shivalik Fire (Selvaraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Braveheart (Raja Rao) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up. Find (S. John) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Fabulous (S. John) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Havelock Prince (rb) 1-40, (1,400-600) 52. In fine condition. Calico Jack (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Pleased.

1,600m: Towering Heights (S. John) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A pleasing display. Pallas (S. John) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine nick.