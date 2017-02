Mickey Mouse wins feature event

more-in

Mickey Mouse (I. Chisty up) won the Sprinters Trial Stakes, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Feb. 3). The winner is owned by Mr. S.N. Harish & Mr. B. Sunil Kumar Sharma and trained by Narayana Gowda.

The results:

1. MURUDESHWARA PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 20: Thalassa (I. Chisty) 1, Slightly Blonde (P. Trevor) 2, Dontworrymonday (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Red Cedar (Jagadeesh) 4. 3/4, Snk and 5. 1m, 27.30s. ₹36 (w), 17, 17 and 25 (p), SHP: ₹51, FP: ₹116, Q: ₹63, Trinella: ₹514 and ₹258, Exacta: ₹2,151 and ₹647. Favourite: Thalassa. Owner: Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: G. Sandhu.

2. IIKAL PLATE (1,600m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: Tuscano (Neeraj) 1, Proudprince (Sai Vamshi) 2, Only Prince (Yash Narredu) 3 and Frenemee (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Lnk, Nk and Lnk. 1m, 38.71s. ₹107 (w), 25, 19 and 16 (p), SHP: ₹60, FP: ₹407, Q: ₹177, Trinella: ₹1,148 and ₹513, Exacta: ₹3,973 and ₹2,241. Favourite: Liege Lord. Owner: Mr. M. Ayub Khan. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

3. TOPMOST CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): Botswana Bolt (Srinath) 1, So Mi Dar (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Shivalik Crown (A. Ramu) 3 and Noble Splendor (A. Imran Khan) 4. 5-1/4, 1 and 1. 1m, 25.44s. ₹18 (w), 12, 30 and 97 (p), SHP: ₹119, FP: ₹172, Q: ₹123, Trinella: ₹4,395 and ₹3,139, Exacta: ₹16,960 and ₹9,086. Favourite: Botswana Bolt. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Darius.

4. CHAMUNDI HILL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: Grecian Light (S. John) 1, High Admiral (A. Imran Khan) 2, Island Pearl (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Varsha (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Galaxy Pegasus. 1-3/4, 1 and Hd. 1m, 14.24s. ₹19 (w), 12, 15 and 24 (p), SHP: ₹36, FP: ₹54, Q: ₹41, Trinella: ₹294 and ₹141, Exacta: ₹461 and ₹113. Favourite: Grecian Light. Owners: Mr. Mohd. Javeed Ghatala & Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

5. SPRINTERS TRIAL STAKES (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): Mickey Mouse (I. Chisty) 1, Solomon (Yash Narredu) 2, Shivalik Star (S. John) 3 and Satellite (P. Trevor) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 11.44s. ₹104 (w), 30, 29 and 55 (p), SHP: ₹89, FP: ₹1,323, Q: ₹360, Trinella: ₹9,500 and ₹4,071, Exacta: ₹44,666 and ₹9,571. Favourite: New Prince. Owners: Mr. S.N. Harish & Mr. B. Sunil Kumar Sharma. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

6. GALLOPING ACRES STUD PLATE (1,400m), rated 45 to 65: I’ve Got Clout (S. John) 1, Amazing Redd (P.P. Dhebe) 2, War Envoy (Srinath) 3 and Honour (P. Trevor) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 25.53s. ₹92 (w), 23, 46 and 15 (p), SHP: ₹117, FP: ₹912, Q: ₹311, Trinella: ₹2,270 and ₹745, Exacta: ₹8,632 and ₹4,756. Favourite: War Envoy. Owners: Mr. Clinton Miller & Mr. Sujay Chandrahas. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

7. CHAMUNDI HILL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: Iron Man (A. Ramu) 1, Blessed One (Jagadeesh) 2, Princess Holly (Sahanawaz) 3 and Final Destiny (T.M. Prashanth) 4. 4-3/4, 2-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 13.78s. ₹37 (w), 19, 19 and 21 (p), SHP: ₹55, FP: ₹205, Q: ₹47, Trinella: ₹1,239 and ₹589, Exacta: ₹92,056. Favourite: Iron Man. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Agarwal. Trainer: G. Sandhu.

8. BRAHMAPUTRA PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: Dancing Princess (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Summer Star (A. Ramu) 2, Freestyle (P. Trevor) 3 and Goat (R. Pradeep) 4. 1, Lnk and 2-1/4. 1m, 27.06s. ₹80 (w), 24, 20 and 15 (p), SHP: ₹56, FP: ₹407, Q: ₹198, Trinella: ₹794 and ₹346, Exacta: ₹8,381 and ₹4,939. Favourite: Freestyle. Owner: Mr. Amarjeet Singh Narula. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: ₹1,52,746 (five tkts); Runner-up: ₹6,680 (49 tkts); Treble (i): ₹250 (86 tkts); (ii): ₹2,637 (14 tkts).