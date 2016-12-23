Mickey Mouse triumphs

more-in

Mickey Mouse (P. Trevor up) won the Kempegowda Cup (Div. I), the main event of the races held here on Friday (Dec. 23). The winner is owned by M/s. S.N. Harish & Mr. B. Sunil Kumar Sharma and trained by Narayana Gowda.

The results:

1. HORANADU PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: Wear The Hat (Zervan) 1, Thundersquall (A. Imran Khan) 2, El Matador (Jagadeesh) 3 and Opening Act (P. Trevor) 4. Lnk, 2 and Nose. 1m 16.02s. Rs. 18 (w), 12, 18 and 22 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 57, Q: Rs. 59, Trinella: Rs. 287 and Rs. 182, Exacta: Rs. 484 and Rs. 132. Favourite: Wear The Hat. Owners: M/s. Rajan Aggarwal & Gautam Agarwal. Trainer: G. Sandhu.

2. KEMMANGUNDI PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 20: Active Grey (Suraj Narredu) 1, New Mallet (Md. Hesnain) 2, Noble Princess (Arshad Alam) 3 and Granada (Md. Shoaib) 4. 2, 3/4 and 6-1/2. 1m 43.09s. Rs. 28 (w), 15, 14 and 15 (p), SHP: Rs. 49, FP: Rs. 218, Q: Rs. 113, Trinella: Rs. 439 and Rs. 141, Exacta: Rs. 2,296 and Rs. 1,312. Favourite: Active Grey. Owner: Mr. Prashanth Raj N. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

3. A.P. KOTHAVALA MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 2-y-o only, (Terms): Phoenix Falcon (Suraj Narredu) 1, Haedi’s Folly (A. Sandesh) 2, Silver Ikon (A. Ramu) 3 and Land Of Liberty (Arshad Alam) 4. 6-1/2, 2-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 14.78s. Rs. 28 (w), 12, 12 and 40 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 34, Q: Rs. 18, Trinella: Rs. 258 and Rs. 235, Exacta: Rs. 874 and Rs. 235. Favourite: Haedi’s Folly. Owners: Mr. Vasant Shankar Yadav & Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd rep. Mr & Mrs. S.P. Mistry. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

4. KEMPEGOWDA CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 & above: Life Awaits (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Calico Jack (Arshad Alam) 2, Eragon (Indrajeet Singh) 3 and Native Elements (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Taqdeer Ka Badshah. 2-3/4, 1-3/4 and ¾. 1m 14.14s. Rs. 17 (w), 12, 17 and 104 (p), SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 46, Q: Rs. 46, Trinella: Rs. 1,110 and Rs. 582, Exacta: Rs. 2,885 and Rs. 813. Favourite: Life Awaits. Owners: Mr. Ramesh Chandra Mehta & Mr. Rakshith Shetty. Trainer: Sriram Komandur.

5. RAICHUR PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: Racing Fire (P. Trevor) 1, Lightning Strikes (Zervan) 2, Erstklassig (A. Sandesh) 3 and Frenemee (Rayan Ahmed) 4. 1, Nose and 1. 1m 27.92s. Rs. 29 (w), 14, 17 and 25 (p), SHP: Rs. 47, FP: Rs. 128, Q: Rs. 105, Trinella: Rs. 360 and Rs. 213, Exacta: Rs. 2,783 and Rs. 1,391. Favourite: Ghoonj. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: S. Dominic.

6. KEMPEGOWDA CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 60 & above: Mickey Mouse (P. Trevor) 1, Super Success (Darshan) 2, Ace Badraan (Anjar Alam) 3 and Topspot (B. Harish) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/2 and 1. 1m 14.01s. Rs. 64 (w), 23, 26 and 73 (p), SHP: Rs. 69, FP: Rs. 757, Q: Rs. 539, Trinella: Rs. 25,104 and Rs. 16,138, Exacta: Rs. 73,782 (carried over) and Rs. 15,810. Favourite: Russian Link. Owners: M/s. S.N. Harish & Mr. B. Sunil Kumar Sharma. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

7. SUMMER DUST PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Rare Rhythm (A. Imran Khan) 1, Chloe (P. Trevor) 2, Super Smart (R. Manish) 3 and Heaven And Earth (Zervan) 4. Not run: Lamrei. 2-1/4, Hd and 2-1/2. 1m 28.31s. Rs. 17 (w), 12, 18 and 62 (p), SHP: Rs. 40, FP: Rs. 54, Q: Rs. 37, Trinella: Rs. 1,246 and Rs. 501, Exacta: Rs. 2,607 and Rs. 524. Favourite: Rare Rhythm. Owners: M R Stud Farms Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. N. Chandrashekar Rai & Mr. K. Manoj Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. U.R. SIDDHESWARAPPA MEMORIAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Blues Legend (Arshad Alam) 1, Bazinga (Suraj Narredu) 2, Liege Lord (B. Harish) 3 and Indian Brahmos (Nitin Singh) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m 15.56s. Rs. 124 (w), 27, 17 and 71 (p), SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 652, Q: Rs. 250, Trinella: Rs. 13,109 and Rs. 5,618, Exacta: Rs. 50,414. Favourite: Zubaida. Owner: Mr. S. Vishwanatha Reddy. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

Jackpot: Rs. 10,981 (43 tkts.); Runner-up: Rs. 126 (1,604 tkts.); Treble (i): Rs. 126 (127 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 871 (31 tkts.).