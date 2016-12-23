Mickey Mouse triumphs
Mickey Mouse (P. Trevor up) won the Kempegowda Cup (Div. I), the main event of the races held here on Friday (Dec. 23). The winner is owned by M/s. S.N. Harish & Mr. B. Sunil Kumar Sharma and trained by Narayana Gowda.
The results:
1. HORANADU PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: Wear The Hat (Zervan) 1, Thundersquall (A. Imran Khan) 2, El Matador (Jagadeesh) 3 and Opening Act (P. Trevor) 4. Lnk, 2 and Nose. 1m 16.02s. Rs. 18 (w), 12, 18 and 22 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 57, Q: Rs. 59, Trinella: Rs. 287 and Rs. 182, Exacta: Rs. 484 and Rs. 132. Favourite: Wear The Hat. Owners: M/s. Rajan Aggarwal & Gautam Agarwal. Trainer: G. Sandhu.
2. KEMMANGUNDI PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 20: Active Grey (Suraj Narredu) 1, New Mallet (Md. Hesnain) 2, Noble Princess (Arshad Alam) 3 and Granada (Md. Shoaib) 4. 2, 3/4 and 6-1/2. 1m 43.09s. Rs. 28 (w), 15, 14 and 15 (p), SHP: Rs. 49, FP: Rs. 218, Q: Rs. 113, Trinella: Rs. 439 and Rs. 141, Exacta: Rs. 2,296 and Rs. 1,312. Favourite: Active Grey. Owner: Mr. Prashanth Raj N. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.
3. A.P. KOTHAVALA MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 2-y-o only, (Terms): Phoenix Falcon (Suraj Narredu) 1, Haedi’s Folly (A. Sandesh) 2, Silver Ikon (A. Ramu) 3 and Land Of Liberty (Arshad Alam) 4. 6-1/2, 2-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 14.78s. Rs. 28 (w), 12, 12 and 40 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 34, Q: Rs. 18, Trinella: Rs. 258 and Rs. 235, Exacta: Rs. 874 and Rs. 235. Favourite: Haedi’s Folly. Owners: Mr. Vasant Shankar Yadav & Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd rep. Mr & Mrs. S.P. Mistry. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.
4. KEMPEGOWDA CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 & above: Life Awaits (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Calico Jack (Arshad Alam) 2, Eragon (Indrajeet Singh) 3 and Native Elements (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Taqdeer Ka Badshah. 2-3/4, 1-3/4 and ¾. 1m 14.14s. Rs. 17 (w), 12, 17 and 104 (p), SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 46, Q: Rs. 46, Trinella: Rs. 1,110 and Rs. 582, Exacta: Rs. 2,885 and Rs. 813. Favourite: Life Awaits. Owners: Mr. Ramesh Chandra Mehta & Mr. Rakshith Shetty. Trainer: Sriram Komandur.
5. RAICHUR PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: Racing Fire (P. Trevor) 1, Lightning Strikes (Zervan) 2, Erstklassig (A. Sandesh) 3 and Frenemee (Rayan Ahmed) 4. 1, Nose and 1. 1m 27.92s. Rs. 29 (w), 14, 17 and 25 (p), SHP: Rs. 47, FP: Rs. 128, Q: Rs. 105, Trinella: Rs. 360 and Rs. 213, Exacta: Rs. 2,783 and Rs. 1,391. Favourite: Ghoonj. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: S. Dominic.
6. KEMPEGOWDA CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 60 & above: Mickey Mouse (P. Trevor) 1, Super Success (Darshan) 2, Ace Badraan (Anjar Alam) 3 and Topspot (B. Harish) 4. 1-3/4, 3-1/2 and 1. 1m 14.01s. Rs. 64 (w), 23, 26 and 73 (p), SHP: Rs. 69, FP: Rs. 757, Q: Rs. 539, Trinella: Rs. 25,104 and Rs. 16,138, Exacta: Rs. 73,782 (carried over) and Rs. 15,810. Favourite: Russian Link. Owners: M/s. S.N. Harish & Mr. B. Sunil Kumar Sharma. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.
7. SUMMER DUST PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Rare Rhythm (A. Imran Khan) 1, Chloe (P. Trevor) 2, Super Smart (R. Manish) 3 and Heaven And Earth (Zervan) 4. Not run: Lamrei. 2-1/4, Hd and 2-1/2. 1m 28.31s. Rs. 17 (w), 12, 18 and 62 (p), SHP: Rs. 40, FP: Rs. 54, Q: Rs. 37, Trinella: Rs. 1,246 and Rs. 501, Exacta: Rs. 2,607 and Rs. 524. Favourite: Rare Rhythm. Owners: M R Stud Farms Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. N. Chandrashekar Rai & Mr. K. Manoj Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.
8. U.R. SIDDHESWARAPPA MEMORIAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Blues Legend (Arshad Alam) 1, Bazinga (Suraj Narredu) 2, Liege Lord (B. Harish) 3 and Indian Brahmos (Nitin Singh) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m 15.56s. Rs. 124 (w), 27, 17 and 71 (p), SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 652, Q: Rs. 250, Trinella: Rs. 13,109 and Rs. 5,618, Exacta: Rs. 50,414. Favourite: Zubaida. Owner: Mr. S. Vishwanatha Reddy. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.
Jackpot: Rs. 10,981 (43 tkts.); Runner-up: Rs. 126 (1,604 tkts.); Treble (i): Rs. 126 (127 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 871 (31 tkts.).