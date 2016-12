Michaela, Proudprince impress

more-in

Michaela and Proudprince impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 14).

Outer sand:

600m: Desert Gold (P. Ramesh) 43.5. Moved well. Castanea (B. Harish) 45.5. Easy. Michaela (D. Allan) 42. Moved attractively.

1,000m: Proudprince (Shobhan) 1-16.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Tutankhamun (Suraj) 1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Perfectebony (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1,400m: Legacy Dream (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up.