Mathaiyus clinches main event

Mathaiyus, ridden by Y.S. Srinath, won the General Obaidullah Khan Trophy, the main event of Thursday’s (Jan. 12) evening races. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Mehernosh H. Deboo and trained by Pesi Shroff.

The results:

1. LADY MADONNA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 : Flag Flying (Nadeem) 1, Pilatus (S.Amit) 2, Celestial Light (Srinath) 3 and Viking (T.S. Jodha) 4. 7-1/2, 4-1/2, 3-1/4. 1m 24.74s. Rs. 27 (w), 15, 27 and 14 (p). SHP: Rs. 99, FP: Rs. 179, Q: Rs. 159, Tanala: Rs. 825 and Rs. 248. Favourite: Flag Flying. Owners: M/s. A Rashid & Mr. & Mrs. R. Rashid. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

2. GENERAL OBAIDULLAH KHAN TROPHY (2,400m), rated 53 to 79: Mathaiyus (Srinath) 1, Palatial (J.Chinoy) 2, Vulcan (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Caesars Star (Parbat) 4. 3/4, 3/4, 6-1/2. 2m 37.52s. Rs. 17 (w), 10 and 15 (p). SHP: Rs. 28, FP: Rs. 33, Q: Rs. 19, Tanala: Rs. 33 and Rs. 18. Favourite: Mathaiyus. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Mehernosh H. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. AHMED I RAHIMTOOLA TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Juggernaut (Dashrath) 1, Queens Best (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Gentillesse (Trevor) 3 and Princess P (Zervan) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4, 2. 59.67s. Rs. 87 (w), Rs. 40 and 22 (p). SHP: Rs. 50, Q: Rs. 304, Tanala: Rs. 1,776 and Rs. 238. Favourite: Gentillesse. Owners: Mr. Vijay V.Shah & Mrs. Pooja V.Shah rep. Vs Zaia Thoroughbred Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd & Mr. Shailesh K. Kulkarni. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

4. RIYASAT PLATE, Div.II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Grey Flannel (Trevor) 1, Naumee (Roushan) 2, Pristina (J. Chinoy) 3 and Snowy Peaks (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-3/4, 2-1/4, Snk. 1m 13.17s. Rs. 24 (w), 14, 27 and 20 (p). SHP: Rs. 119, FP: Rs. 128, Q: Rs. 35, Tanala: Rs. 1,123 and Rs. 304. Favourite: Grey Flannel. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd., M/s. K. Dadachanji & Dallas Todywalla. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

5. RAJPIPLA CUP (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Bounty Queen (Daman) 1, Glorious Opinion (S.Amit) 2, Sparkling Eyes (Trevor) 3 and Elegant Beauty (Yash Narredu) 4. 2, Hd, 2-3/4. 1m 24.94s. Rs. 82 (w), Rs. 32 and Rs. 45 (p). SHP: Rs. 125, FP: Rs. 1,330, Q: Rs. 1,318. Favourite: Pink Panther. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia & Ms. Behroze C. Palia. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

6. ISN’T SHE SPECIAL PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Sudarshan Chakra (T.S. Jodha) 1, Rachel (K. Kadam) 2, Forever Yours (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Zion (S. Amit) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4, Hd. 1m 00.96s. Rs. 375 (w), Rs. 73, 29 and 61 (p). SHP: Rs. 79, Q: Rs. 1,566, Tanala: Rs. 4,350. Favourite: The Giver. Owners: Miss Varsha M. Thakker & Mr. Dinesh M. Thacker. Trainer: Zadmal Singh.

7. RIYASAT PLATE, Div.I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Dhishoom (Trevor) 1, Silk Baby (J.Chinoy) 2, Makino (Daman) 3 and Slam Dunk (Hanumant) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2, 1/2. 1m 12.88s. Rs. 38 (w), 14, 16 and 21 (p). SHP: Rs. 51, FP: Rs. 159, Q: Rs. 58, Tanala: Rs. 255 and Rs. 126. Favourite: Dhishoom. Owners: M/s. Hemant S. Dharnidharka & Dinesh G. Virwani. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 4,54,042 (carried forward) and 30 per cent: Rs. 97,294 (2 tkts.).

Treble: Rs. 23,953 (1 tkt.).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 44,936 (1 tkt.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 19,258 (1 tkt.).