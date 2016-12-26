Mariko, Red Galileo, El Fenix and Fresh Start please

more-in

Mariko, Red Galileo, El Fenix and Fresh Start pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 26).

Inner sand:

1200m: Game Guy (Raja Rao), Freestyle (A. Imran) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. They finished together.

Outer sand:

600m: Secret Dimension (Raghu) 45. Easy.

1000m: Fresh Start (A. Imran) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. El Fenix (Irvan Singh) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Good Earth (A. Imran), Country’s Bloom (Raja Rao) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Mariko (Darshan) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Capitalize (Adarsh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved well. Trojan (Raja Rao), Red Galileo (A. Imran) 1-30, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Jack Of Hearts (Raja Rao), Skybound (A. Imran) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Light Of Magic (Ashok Kumar) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Noble Splendor (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Artorius (Raja Rao) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Worked well.

Outer sand – Dec. 25:

1000m: Cape Cross (Jagadeesh), Golden Success (Chetan G) 1-14, 600/44. They finished level.

1400m: Mission Blue (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Emperador (Irvan Singh) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. A pleasing display.