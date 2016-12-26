Races

Mariko, Red Galileo, El Fenix and Fresh Start please

Mariko, Red Galileo, El Fenix and Fresh Start pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 26).

Inner sand:

1200m: Game Guy (Raja Rao), Freestyle (A. Imran) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. They finished together.

Outer sand:

600m: Secret Dimension (Raghu) 45. Easy.

1000m: Fresh Start (A. Imran) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. El Fenix (Irvan Singh) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Good Earth (A. Imran), Country’s Bloom (Raja Rao) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Mariko (Darshan) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Capitalize (Adarsh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved well. Trojan (Raja Rao), Red Galileo (A. Imran) 1-30, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Jack Of Hearts (Raja Rao), Skybound (A. Imran) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Light Of Magic (Ashok Kumar) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Noble Splendor (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Artorius (Raja Rao) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Worked well.

Outer sand – Dec. 25:

1000m: Cape Cross (Jagadeesh), Golden Success (Chetan G) 1-14, 600/44. They finished level.

1400m: Mission Blue (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Emperador (Irvan Singh) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. A pleasing display.

