The Stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to cancel the Madras races scheduled for Wednesday (Dec. 14) due to heavy rain which rendered the track not conducive for racing.

The South India 1000 Guineas scheduled to be run on Dec. 14 will now be held on Thursday (Dec. 22), and the South India 2000 Guineas will be run on Dec. 24, according to a press release from the Madras Race Club.