Lucas and Dancing Prances impress

Lucas and Dancing Prances impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Eternal Royalty (T.S. Jodha) 40. Moved freely. Champagne (Sandesh), 2/y/o Patagonia (rb) 38. Former was superior.

800m: Papakura (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Fly Away With Me (T.S. Jodha), Hope Springs (Zameer) 53.5, 600/40. Former superior. Tchibouela (S. Sunil) 1400/600m 52. Easy.

1000m: Hall Of Famer (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Zanzibaar (J.Chinoy) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pressed. Furious N Fast (Mosin) 1-17, 1000/1-4, 600/39. Pushed. Lucas (S.S. Rathore) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Maintains form. Hit It A Bomb (Zervan) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Logic (Kharadi), Othelo (Parmar) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Pair level.

1400m: Dancing Prances (P. Naidu) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

800m: Denny Crane (Kharadi), Khayyam (K. Kadam) 54, 600/39. Pair moved freely.

1000m: 2/y/o Masquerade (Parmar), Signor (K. Kadam) 1-9, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Silken Eyes (Jethu), Pugnacious (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/42. They were easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Raees (T.S. Jodha) 1-10, 600/43.5. Moved freely. 2/y/o Wise Child (Vishal), Indian Serenade (rb) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Tonteria (J. Chinoy), Regal Shot (S.S. Rathore) and Smart Vision (Oza) 1-5.5, 600/39.5. Tonteria who finished five lengths ahead was the pick. Eternal Love (rb), 2/y/o Africa (rb) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41. They were easy.