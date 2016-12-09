Races

Lucas and Dancing Prances impress

more-in

Lucas and Dancing Prances impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Eternal Royalty (T.S. Jodha) 40. Moved freely. Champagne (Sandesh), 2/y/o Patagonia (rb) 38. Former was superior.

800m: Papakura (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Fly Away With Me (T.S. Jodha), Hope Springs (Zameer) 53.5, 600/40. Former superior. Tchibouela (S. Sunil) 1400/600m 52. Easy.

1000m: Hall Of Famer (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Zanzibaar (J.Chinoy) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Pressed. Furious N Fast (Mosin) 1-17, 1000/1-4, 600/39. Pushed. Lucas (S.S. Rathore) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Maintains form. Hit It A Bomb (Zervan) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Logic (Kharadi), Othelo (Parmar) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/41. Pair level.

1400m: Dancing Prances (P. Naidu) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

800m: Denny Crane (Kharadi), Khayyam (K. Kadam) 54, 600/39. Pair moved freely.

1000m: 2/y/o Masquerade (Parmar), Signor (K. Kadam) 1-9, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Silken Eyes (Jethu), Pugnacious (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/42. They were easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Raees (T.S. Jodha) 1-10, 600/43.5. Moved freely. 2/y/o Wise Child (Vishal), Indian Serenade (rb) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Tonteria (J. Chinoy), Regal Shot (S.S. Rathore) and Smart Vision (Oza) 1-5.5, 600/39.5. Tonteria who finished five lengths ahead was the pick. Eternal Love (rb), 2/y/o Africa (rb) 1-13, 800/56, 600/41. They were easy.

Post a Comment
More In Races
horse racing
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2016 3:04:36 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Lucas-and-Dancing-Prances-impress/article16783219.ece

© The Hindu