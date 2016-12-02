Lincoln, Rotterdam impress

more-in

Lincoln and Rotterdam caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (December 2) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: B Fifty Two (Zervan) 55.5, 600/41. Easy. Beneficial (Ajinkya), Baryshnikhov (V.Jodha) 53, 600/39.5. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Winter Renaissance (Dashrath), 2/y/o Summer Rays (Zervan) 52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Governor General (rb) 51, 600/36.5. Moved well. 2/y/os Collegium (Ajinkya), Medellin (V. Jodha) 53, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Majestic Honey (C.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41.5. Easy. 2/y/os Rotterdam (Zervan), Afrique (J. Chinoy) 50, 600/37. Former moved well and they finished level. Severus (K. Kadam) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Viking (Mahesh), Go Marisa Go (Altaf) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Imperial Princess (C.S. Jodha) 1-11.5, 600/44. Easy. Kitty Hawk (Dashrath), His Master’s Vice (Parbat) 1-9, 600/39.5. They were urged and ended level. Backstreet Bay (Jethu), 2/y/o Goofy Eyes (Merchant) 1-10, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Captain Abdon (Parbat) 1-11, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Arakawah (P. Naidu) 1-20.5, 1000/1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Smart N Noble (Oza), Flashing Honour (S.S. Rathore) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 600/39.5. Both were urged and ended level.

1400m: Sergeant At Arms (rb) 1-42, 600/43. Easy.

Outer sand:

1000m: San Martino (Parmar) 1-10, 600/43. Easy.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Arvan (Roushan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/os Mygrator (J. Chinoy), Star Bright (Mosin) and Dirty Perty (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Mygrator was the pick. 2/y/o Hot Shot Hoty (H.G. Rathod), Mount Whitney (rb) and 2/y/o Macgyver (K. Kadam) 1-9, 600/42.5. They jumped out well. 2/y/os Excellent Art/Maharanee (Pradeep), Phoenix Tower/Torque (Vishal) and Kotor (Sandeep) 1-7, 600/40. First name finished three lengths in front. Shining Noon (Baria) 1-7, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/os Lincoln (J. Chinoy), Roosevelt (Parmar) and Counsellor (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Lincoln strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Note. 2/y/o Paragonia (S.J. Sunil), Zippy (Raj Pawar) 1-12, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Masquerade (Kharadi), Arashi (K. Kadam) and Baker Street (Zeeshan) 1-12, 600/42. They were easy.