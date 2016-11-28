Let The Lion Roar impresses

more-in

Let The Lion Roar impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 28).

Inner sand:

1,200m: China One (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Pleased.

Outer sand:

1,000m: Candice (rb) 1-15, 600/43. Moved well. After Hours (Faisal), Goat (Irvan Singh) 1-15, 600/42.5. Former shaped well.

1,200m: Force Ensign (Jagadeesh) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Noble Princess (S.K. Paswan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Worked well. Tic Tac Toe (S.K. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Yellowzone (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Stretched out well.

1,400m: Let The Lion Roar (A. Velu) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.