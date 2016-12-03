Lady In Red, Supreme General impress

more-in

Lady In Red and Supreme General impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 3).

Inner sand

800m: Governor General (rb) 56, 600/40. Easy. Multiglory (V.Jodha) 52.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Oscillation (Baria) 56, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/o Pretty Peach (H.G.Rathod) 54.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. 2/y/o Touch Me Not (app) 53.5, 600/39.5. Urged. Rodeo (app) 56, 600/40.5. Easy. 2/y/o Magic Dust (H.G.Rathod) 55, 600/40. Urged.

1,000m: Gold Streak (rb) 1-10, 600/43.5. Easy. An Jolie (S.S.Rathore) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38. Pressed. Ancient Glory (rb), Noble Chieftain (Baria) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Pair moved freely. Show Biz (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Super Bolt (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Lady Coachman (Jethu) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Vice Admiral (Sandesh), 2/y/o Patagonia (S.J.Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. 2/y/o Sussex/Never Say Goodbye (Joseph), Riposte (Merchant) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former easily finished six lengths ahead. Latter was pushed.

1,200m: Lady In Red (Sandeep), Imperial Heritage (Pradeep) 1-19, 1,000/1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

1,400m: Sporto (Parbat), Sir Song (S.Amit) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

1,600m: Sergeant At Arms (Sandesh) 1-54, 1,400/1-39, 1,000/1-10, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Moved freely. Supreme General (Oza) 1-46, 1,400/1-32, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/55.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.