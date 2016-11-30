Knight Of Ke wins Guindy Gold Cup

more-in

Knight Of Ke (A.Imran Khan up) won the Guindy Gold Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Wednesday (Nov. 30). The winner is owned by M/s S.Prema, Mr V.Sathish Kumar & Wayne Beck and trained by Fahad K.

1. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Admiral Nelson (P. Trevor) 1, Arithmetica (C. Umesh) 2, Phoebe Buffay (C. Brisson) 3, My Dream Boat (A. Imran Khan) 4. 3-3/4, 2-3/4 and 4. 1m 15.71s. Rs 6 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs 39, FP: Rs 15, Q: Rs 11, Tla: Rs 42. Favourite: Admiral Nelson. Owner: Mr K.K.Belliappa. Trainer: Mandanna.

2. NASA PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: Conquistador (N. S. Parmar) 1, Ice Zone (Suraj Narredu) 2, Southern Sky (P. S. Chouhan) 3, Quid Pro Quo (Shailesh) 4. 2-3/4, lnk and 2-3/4. 1m 13.40s. Rs 18 (w), 21, 6 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs 7, FP: Rs 68, Q: Rs 35, Tla: Rs 101. Favourite: Southern Sky. Owners: M/s V.Sathish Kumar, Joseph Prabhakaran & Nariman Mogrelia. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

3. FAWN PRINCESS PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: Secret Weapon (C. Brisson) 1, Baby Darling (Ayaz Khan) 2, Flying Expectation (Md. Hesnain) 3, Sunshine (Shailesh) 4. 3/4, 3-3/4 and ns. 1m 29.09s. Rs 19 (w), 13, 21 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 40, FP: Rs 202, Q: Rs 133, Tla: Rs 2298 c/o. Favourite: Sunshine. Owners: M/s V.Sathish Kumar, P.Noble Roy & Mrs S.Prema. Trainer: R.Karthik.

4. ARAKONAM PLATE (1,600m), rated up to 25: Open Offer (Noorshed Alam) 1, Right On Time (Bopanna) 2, Star Studded (Md. Hesnain) 3, Turf Fame (C. Umesh) 4. 3, 1-3/4 and lnk. 1m 47.61s. Rs 49 (w), 8 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 12, FP: Rs 233 c/o, Q: Rs 98, Tla: Rs 741. Favourite: Right On Time. Owners: Mrs Kathleen D’Silver, Mr J.Ramesh & Mr A.Ganesan. Trainer: F.Ul Rehman.

5. GUINDY GOLD CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 80 & above: Knight Of Ke (A. Imran Khan) 1, Top Commander (N. Rupa) 2, Daylite (Shailesh) 3, Arrogant Approach (P. Trevor) 4. Not run: The Lieutenant. Rs 82 (w), 14, 8 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs 58, FP: Rs 438 c/o, Q: Rs 645 c/o, Tla: Rs 1373. Favourite: Arrogant Approach. Owners: M/s S.Prema, Mr V.Sathish Kumar & Wayne Beck. Trainer: Fahad K.

6. TAJ MAHAL PLATE (1,000m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: Bessie (Tanveer Alam) 1, Pepe Senior (Ross) 2, Serena (C. Brisson) 3, Perfect Speed (Farhan Alam) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and shd. 1m 02.08s. Rs 78 (w), 34, 53 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs 61, FP: Rs 484, Q: Rs 461, Tla: Rs 4413. Favourite: Dreamland. Owners: M/s Huma Malick, G.Ramesh & Dr Asha Bhat. Trainer: H.Malick.

Jackpot: Rs 19326 c/o, Mini Jackpot: Rs 2360 c/o, Treble (i): Rs 402 (12 tkts), (ii): Rs 5015 (2 tkts).