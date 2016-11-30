Knight Of Ke wins Guindy Gold Cup
Knight Of Ke (A.Imran Khan up) won the Guindy Gold Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Wednesday (Nov. 30). The winner is owned by M/s S.Prema, Mr V.Sathish Kumar & Wayne Beck and trained by Fahad K.
1. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Admiral Nelson (P. Trevor) 1, Arithmetica (C. Umesh) 2, Phoebe Buffay (C. Brisson) 3, My Dream Boat (A. Imran Khan) 4. 3-3/4, 2-3/4 and 4. 1m 15.71s. Rs 6 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs 39, FP: Rs 15, Q: Rs 11, Tla: Rs 42. Favourite: Admiral Nelson. Owner: Mr K.K.Belliappa. Trainer: Mandanna.
2. NASA PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: Conquistador (N. S. Parmar) 1, Ice Zone (Suraj Narredu) 2, Southern Sky (P. S. Chouhan) 3, Quid Pro Quo (Shailesh) 4. 2-3/4, lnk and 2-3/4. 1m 13.40s. Rs 18 (w), 21, 6 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs 7, FP: Rs 68, Q: Rs 35, Tla: Rs 101. Favourite: Southern Sky. Owners: M/s V.Sathish Kumar, Joseph Prabhakaran & Nariman Mogrelia. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.
3. FAWN PRINCESS PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: Secret Weapon (C. Brisson) 1, Baby Darling (Ayaz Khan) 2, Flying Expectation (Md. Hesnain) 3, Sunshine (Shailesh) 4. 3/4, 3-3/4 and ns. 1m 29.09s. Rs 19 (w), 13, 21 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 40, FP: Rs 202, Q: Rs 133, Tla: Rs 2298 c/o. Favourite: Sunshine. Owners: M/s V.Sathish Kumar, P.Noble Roy & Mrs S.Prema. Trainer: R.Karthik.
4. ARAKONAM PLATE (1,600m), rated up to 25: Open Offer (Noorshed Alam) 1, Right On Time (Bopanna) 2, Star Studded (Md. Hesnain) 3, Turf Fame (C. Umesh) 4. 3, 1-3/4 and lnk. 1m 47.61s. Rs 49 (w), 8 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 12, FP: Rs 233 c/o, Q: Rs 98, Tla: Rs 741. Favourite: Right On Time. Owners: Mrs Kathleen D’Silver, Mr J.Ramesh & Mr A.Ganesan. Trainer: F.Ul Rehman.
5. GUINDY GOLD CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 80 & above: Knight Of Ke (A. Imran Khan) 1, Top Commander (N. Rupa) 2, Daylite (Shailesh) 3, Arrogant Approach (P. Trevor) 4. Not run: The Lieutenant. Rs 82 (w), 14, 8 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs 58, FP: Rs 438 c/o, Q: Rs 645 c/o, Tla: Rs 1373. Favourite: Arrogant Approach. Owners: M/s S.Prema, Mr V.Sathish Kumar & Wayne Beck. Trainer: Fahad K.
6. TAJ MAHAL PLATE (1,000m), 6-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: Bessie (Tanveer Alam) 1, Pepe Senior (Ross) 2, Serena (C. Brisson) 3, Perfect Speed (Farhan Alam) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and shd. 1m 02.08s. Rs 78 (w), 34, 53 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs 61, FP: Rs 484, Q: Rs 461, Tla: Rs 4413. Favourite: Dreamland. Owners: M/s Huma Malick, G.Ramesh & Dr Asha Bhat. Trainer: H.Malick.
Jackpot: Rs 19326 c/o, Mini Jackpot: Rs 2360 c/o, Treble (i): Rs 402 (12 tkts), (ii): Rs 5015 (2 tkts).