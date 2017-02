Khayyam impresses

more-in

Khayyam impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 4).

Inner sand

800m: Kalina (rb), Triple Threat (rb) 52, 600/38. They moved level freely. Logano (rb) 54, 600/40. Easy. Advance To Contact (Pereira) 52.5, 600/39. Pressed. Honey Dew (V.Jodha), Elysee (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Irises (Parmar) 55, 600/41. Easy. Hedwig (A.Gaikwad), Patagonia (S.J.Sunil) 52, 600/37.5. Pair moved level freely. Fine Tune (rb), Alsace (rb) 56, 600/42. Pair easy.

1,000m: Korol (C.S.Jodha) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Moved well. Dancing Prances (P.Naidu) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved well. Rashun (C.S.Jodha) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Morocco (rb), Transform (rb) 1-10, 600/43. Pair level.

1,200m: Renee (K.Kadam) 1-19.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Remember Me (Altaf Sayyed), Pracs (S.J.Sunil) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front. Good Thing (Parmar), Bounty Queen (S.Amit) 1-23, 600/40. They moved level freely. Power Shadow (Pereira), Oscillation (rb) 1-20.5, 800/52, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior.

1,400m: Khayyam (K.Kadam) 1-32, 1,200/1-18.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Nifty (K.Kadam) 1-34, 1,200/1-21, 600/42.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand

800m: Your Royal Majesty (Kharadi) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1,000m: Hasta La Vista (Kharadi), Shalom (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. They moved level freely. Artistic (Merchant), Backstreet Bay (Jethu) 1-8.5, 600/42. Former superior.

1,200m: Daffodil (Kadam) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39.

1,400m: Commodore (Kharadi), Arlene (Neeraj) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They were well in hand and finished level.