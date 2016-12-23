It’s Namid vs Salazaar in the South India 2000 Guineas

more-in

Namid and Salazaar may fight out the finish in the South India 2000 Guineas (1,600m), the star attraction of the races to be held here on Saturday (Dec. 24).

There will be no false rails.

1. P.M. ANTONY CUP (1,000m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 1.45 p.m.: 1. Bourbon Prince (7) Casey 56, 2. Glorious Fire (9) Md. Hesnain 56, 3. Hocus Pocus (6) A. Imran Khan 56, 4. Fifth Of April (10) Shahar Babu 54.5, 5. My Dream Boat (12) Ayaz Ahmed 54.5, 6. Peyto (1) Stephen Raj 54.5, 7. Pinewood (5) C. Umesh 54.5, 8. Pinky Cheeks (2) Tanveer Alam 54.5, 9. Rachel Greene (11) Brisson 54.5, 10. Regal Tribute (4) N. Rupa 54.5, 11. Star Portal (3) P.S. Chouhan 54.5 and 12. Young Darling (8) Shailesh 54.5.

1. Star Portal, 2. Young Darling, 3. Regal Tribute

2. KARAIKUDI PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 25, 2.15: 1. Phantom Prince (-) (-) 65, 2. Dreams Of Courage (10) Ayaz Ahmed 59.5, 3. Samajdaar (6) P. Trevor 58, 4. Believe In Magic (7) Kalyan Singh 57.5, 5. Star Studded (5) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 6. Open Offer (2) A. Imran Khan 56, 7. Carpe Diem (1) Huzaif 54.5, 8. European Star (9) C. Umesh 53.5, 9. The Gentle Don (8) V. Jaiswal 51 and 10. Turf Fame (4) Manikandan 51.

1. Samajdaar, 2. Open Offer, 3. Turf Fame

3. J.H. FOLEY CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 2.45: 1. Frankest (6) Tanveer Alam 61, 2. Mountain Force (9) Ayaz Ahmed 58.5, 3. I. Specialist (11) Brisson 57.5, 4. Scarlet Of Hope (5) A. Imran Khan 56.5, 5. Augustus (10) Shailesh 56, 6. Royal Sensation (2) Ross 55.5, 7. Miss Miracle (3) Noorshed Alam 54.5, 8. Never Again (1) R. Vaibhav 54.5, 9. Western Fleet (4) C. Umesh 54.5, 10. Empire Of Kings (8) Shahar Babu 54, 11. Ophelia (12) Manikandan 52.5 and 12. Custodian (7) V. Jaiswal 51.5.

1. Never Again, 2. Frankest, 3. Augustus

4. STEWARDS CUP (1,800m), rated 60 to 85, 3.15: 1. Fortune Favours (1) Zulquar Nain 61.5, 2. Majesterian (11) P. Trevor 61, 3. Own Asset (10) Brisson 60.5, 4. Star Marquess (6) Ross 60, 5. Machine Gun (7) Shailesh 59.5, 6. Splendid Light (2) Md. Hesnain 58.5, 7. Reynolds (5) P.S. Chouhan 56, 8. Summer Sun (4) R. Vaibhav 55.5, 9. What A Wonder (3) A. Imran Khan 55.5, 10. Cha Cha Cha (8) C. Umesh 54, 11. Honest Pleasure (12) Nitin Singh 52.5 and 12. Copperglow (9) K. V. Baskar 50.

1. What A Wonder, 2. Honest Pleasure, 3. Reynolds

5. CHRISTMAS GOLD CUP (1,200m), 2-y-o only (Terms), 3.45: Chief Of Command (3) P.S. Chouhan 56, 2. Wind Of The Future (6) A. Imran Khan 56, 3. Stately Empress (5) Kabdhar 54.5, 4. Bora Bora (1) P. Trevor 50.5, 5. Fast Car (2) Brisson 50.5 and 6. Pearl Necklace (4) R. Vaibhav 50.5.

1. Chief Of Command, 2. Bora Bora

6. SOUTH INDIA 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o (Terms), 4.15: 1. Attorney General (2) A. Imran Khan 56, 2. Diamantissimo (-) (-) 56, 3. Fabulous (7) S. John 56, 4. Kingoftheworld (6) S. Zervan 56, 5. Magistero (4) P.S. Chouhan 56, 6. Namid (1) Suraj Narredu 56, 7. Over Lord (3) R. Vaibhav 56 and 8. Salazaar (5) P. Trevor 56.

1. Namid, 2. Salazaar, 3. Attorney General

7. AVADI PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (whips not permitted in this race), rated 20 to 45, 4.45: 1. Flying Expectation (9) Md. Hesnain 60, 2. Bravesofthebrave (8) R. Rajinder 59, 3. Zlato (1) Manikandan 57, 4. Baby Darling (3) Ayaz Khan 56.5, 5. Front Line (4) Shailesh 56, 6. Be Smart (2) N. Murugan 53.5, 7. Scent Of Power (5) Nitin Singh 53, 8. I Mean Business (7) Brisson 52.5 and 9. No One Like Me (6) Noorshed Alam 52.5.

1. Front Line, 2. Baby Darling, 3. Flying Expectation

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.