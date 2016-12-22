Integrated shines

more-in

Integrated, After Hours, Astrild and Tinderella shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 22).

Outer sand

600m: Starry Wind (Faisal), Aizaan (Jagadeesh) 43.5. They shaped well. San Bernardino (rb), a 2-y-o (Ravel – Deputy Empress) (rb) 45. They moved freely.

1,000m: Country’s Pearl (P. Mani) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Tinderella (Shinde), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Running Flame) (Indrajeet) 1-13, 600/43. They moved attractively. Astrild (Cedris S), Aine (Jagadeesh) 1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lofty Thoughts (Jagadeesh) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

1,200m: Integrated (Irvan Singh), After Hours (Faisal) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They moved impressively. Noble Splendor (Arshad) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Worked well. Varsha (Jagadeesh), Valentine Babe (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. Celestial Storm (Shobhan) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: Outrider (Arshad), Fantasy Queen (Prabhakaran) 1-33, (1,400-600) 46.5. They took a level jump. Massive Dynamics (rb), Amberlino (S.K. Paswan) 1-34, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished a length ahead. Rum Runner (Antony), Back Of Beyond (rb) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 48.5. They jumped out smartly. Indian Rocket (D. Patel), a 2-y-o (Footstepsinthesand – Cailin Rinca) (Shobhan), Bos Indicus (Jagadeesh) 1-36, (1,400-600) 46. First named impressed. What A Nice Man (Rayan), High Admiral (rb) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 49. Former finished five lengths ahead. Freestyle (P. Mani), Man Of Law (Raja Rao) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 48.5. Former showed out. Thalassa (S.K. Paswan) 1-34, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out well. China One (rb), Agnar (Jagadeesh) 1-30.5, (1,400-600) 47. Former finished well ahead.

Outer sand – Dec. 21:

600m: Rafa (D. Patel) 43. Moved well. Blues Legend (Arshad), Shining Armour (rb) 44. Former moved better. Dynamism (rb), Tarini (Prabhakaran) 45. They moved freely. Top Striker (Rayan), Calico Jack (rb) 44.5. Latter finished five lengths ahead. Calino (D. Patel) 44. Shaped well. Red Galileo (A. Imran) 44.5. Moved freely. Czar Rule (Prabhakaran) 44. Easy. Cool Baby (M. Naveen), Emperor Cruise (M. Kumar) 43.5. They finished level.

1,000m: Sir Majestic (Suraj) 1-12.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Shivalik Honour (Suraj) 1-13, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Lion Of Heart D. Patel), Master Of War (Srinath) 1-14, 600/44. Moved better.

1,200m: Hidden Deal (S. Shiva Kumar) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Shaped well. Animal King (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Strong Conviction (Prabhakaran) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand – Dec. 20:

1,200m: Salazaar (P. Trevor) 1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. In fine nick.

Outer sand

600m: Omber Glaze (Ashok Kumar) 43. Worked well. Amaze (Ramesh Kumar) 45.5. Easy. High Hawk (rb) 45. Moved freely. Topspot (B. Harish) 45. Easy.

1,000m: Magistero (Ashok Kumar) 1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Russian Link (rb), Ghoonj (rb) 1-11.5, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Indistinto) (B. Harish), Princess Rumela (Indrajeet) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Ravello (Sahanawaz) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Regal Realm (Ashok Kumar) 1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Iceglow (B. Harish), Aaron The Baron (Indrajeet) 1-15, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1,200m: Grecian Light (Anjar) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. A good display. Diamond Green (Raja Rao), Takecover (A. Imran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Emperador (Irvan Singh) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Toroloco (Selvaraj), Shivalik Fire (Mrs. Silva) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Thundersquall (A. Imran) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. In fine shape. Country’s Image (Md. Shoaib) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved well.

1,600m: Sang Royal (Indrajeet) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine shape.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: Botswana Bolt (R. Pradeep), El Fenix (Jagadeesh), Criquette (Irvan Singh) 1-15, (1,200-600) 35. Botswana Bolt impressed. Don’t Dilly Dally (Cedric S) 1-22, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out well. Exemplar (Antony), a 2-y-o (Tariq – Zellers) (Girsh) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39. Former showed out. Fire Glow (A. Imran) 1-17.5, (1,200-600) 37. Jumped out smartly. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral – Taxido) (Selvaraj), Woodridge (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished distance ahead. Ira (Rahu), Youre Ashwashakthi (rb) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 36.5. Former finished three lengths haead. Habanero (Shobhan), Sun Blazer (Srinath) 1-20, (1,200-600) 36.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Kings Son (D. Patel), Miss Revolution (Jagadeesh), Music Divine (Rayan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 38. They took a level jump. Fresh Start (A. Imran) 1-15.5, (1,200-600) 36. Pleased. Romantic Star (P. Trevor), Liege Lord (B. Harish) 1-17, (1,200-600) 36. Former finished five lengths ahead. Get The Gringo (Anjar), Torsoro (Selvaraj) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 36. They jumped out well. Nishan (rb), Buckpasser Junior (Ganesh), My King (M. Kumar), Noble Emperor (M. Naveen) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out well.