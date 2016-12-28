Integrated excels

more-in

Integrated, After Hours, Sir Majestic, Acclaimed and Bold Command excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 28).

Outer sand:

600m: Call Me Maybe (A. Imran) 45. Easy. Prazsky (Chetan G), Raw Gold (Shobhan) 43.5. They finished level. Jersey Wonder (rb) 43. Worked well. Cool Springs (Shobhan) 44. Moved freely. Papadokia (A. Imran) 43.5. Shaped well. James Bond (D. Patel) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Candice (Shobhan) 43. In fine trim. Bold March (Ashok Kumar) 45.5. Easy.

1,000m: Bold Command (Ashok Kumar) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Agnar (Srinath), Aizaan (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/45. They finished level. Scenic Park (Ashok Kumar), River Angel (Sahanawaz) 1-14, 600/44.5. They shaped well. After Hours (Srinath) 1-12, 600/43. Impressed. Flicka (Sahanawaz), Air Of Distinction (Ashok Kumar) 1-13, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Flirting Eyes (Manjunath) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Emancipation (M. Naveen), Colour Of Gold (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. King’s Son (Srinath), Music Divine (D. Patel) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1,200m: Habanero (Srinath), Lion Of Heart (D. Patel) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Turf Tactics (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Sir Majestic (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

1,400m: Integrated (Srinath) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine nick. Acclaimed (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Red Cedar (Chetan G), Elegant Star (Shobhan) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They finished level.