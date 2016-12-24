Ice Glacier, Hall Of Famer excel

more-in

Ice Glacier, Hall Of Famer, Sterling Role, Auriga and Star Line excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 24).

Inner sand:

600m: Angelic Love (rb) 39.5. Moved well.

1200m: New Prince (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. In fine nick. Quaker Ridge (rb), Matchpoint (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39. They moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Friend (D. Patel) 44. Shaped well. Indian Fury (D. Patel) 45. Easy. Nicaragua (rb), Carnarvon (rb) 45. They finished together. Turf Tactics (Shobhan) 45. Easy. Dagobert (Rayan) 43. Worked well. Tronada (Rayan) 44. Moved freely. Alexandrite (rb) 42.5. Pleased. Campari Girl (rb) 43. Pleased.

1000m: Santorini Secret (D. Patel) 1-14.5, 600/47. Eased up. Proudprince (Shobhan) 1-14, 600/42.5. Impressed. Dancing Princess (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Possimpossible (Rayan) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Market Buzz (rb) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Flicka (Manjunath) 1-15, 600/43.5. Worked well. Lord Buckingham (rb), A Hearttoremember (Rayan) 1-16, 600/45. They finished level. Jayadratha (Faisal) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Saga (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Star Line (Ashok Kumar) 1-9, 600/42. A good display. Referent (Sahanawaz) 1-12.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Malawi (S. Shareef), Hot N Fire (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Toroloco (Anjar), Fiorenzo (Mrs. Silva) 1-27, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Royal Rein (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Firing Line (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Diva (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Masada (Rayan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 60/43.5. Moved fluently. Ignition (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Majestic Style (Sahanawaz) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Sterling Role (Manjunath) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. A fine display. Romantic Helen (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively. Daisy Duke (Anjar), Shivalik Fire (Mrs. Silva) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Honour (D. Patel), Royal Defence (Noornabi) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. Former pleased. Turf Striker (rb), Track Striker (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They shaped well. Calico King (rb), Zala Princess (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. They eased up in the last part.

1400m: Secret Pursuit (Indrajeet) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Ice Glacier (Indrajeet) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Hall Of Famer (Indrajeet) 1-41, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. In pink of condition. Auriga (rb) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Impressed.

1600m: Tororosso (Anjar) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.