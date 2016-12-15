Ice Glacier, Cameron, Ghoonj and Outrider shine

more-in

Ice Glacier, Cameron, Ghoonj and Outrider shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 15).

Outer sand:

600m: Romantic Star (Indrajeet) 43.5. Strode out well. Smile Stone (M. Naveen) 43. In fine trim. Braveheart (A. Imran) 44.5. Moved well.

1000m: Amazing Redd (S.K. Paswan) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Starhunt (R. Pradeep) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Side Winder (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Ghoonj (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Outrider (Suraj), Fantasy Queen (Prabhakaran) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former moved impressively. Thundersquall (rb), Russian Link (Shobhan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1400m: Ice Glacier (Indrajeet) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1600m: Cameron (R. Marshall) 1-55, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. A good display.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1400m: Country’s Pearl (A. Imran), One Man Show (Raja Rao) 1-42, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished three lengths ahead. Cape Cross (Jagadeesh), Golden Success (Chetan G) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54. They jumped out well. Country’s Bloom (P. Mani), Louisiana (Suraj) 1-35, (1,400-600) 49. They jumped out smartly. Land Of Liberty (Arshad), Market Buzz (rb) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Agnar (Irvan Singh), Aine (R. Pradeep) 1-41, (1,400-600) 52. They took a level jump.