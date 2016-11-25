Races

Ice Glacier, Arizona, Masada and Emperador shine

Ice Glacier, Arizona, Masada and Emperador shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 25).

Outer sand:

600m: High Profile (Shobhan) 45.5. Easy. Aster Rose (D. Allan) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Zeeshan (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/43. Moved well. Country’s Treasure (A. Imran), Hackett (Raja Rao) 1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower–Alcheme) (P. Mani), Country’s Pearl (Raja Rao) 1-14, 600/44.5. They finished level. Ocean Park (S. Babu), Nostradamus (Rayan) 1-14.5, 600/45. They moved together. Star Formation (S.K. Paswan) 1-11, 600/44. Pleased. The Lieutenant (Rajesh Babu), Zodiac (Mark) 1-15, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Blessed One (Shobhan) 1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: Ghoonj (A. Imran), Top Striker (Rayan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Masada (Rayan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. War Envoy (Arshad) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Emperador (Irvan Singh) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1400m: Ice Glacier (D. Allan), Into The Spotlight (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Arizona (Irvan Singh) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. A good display. Sponge Bob (Anjar), Babushka (Selvaraj) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Serjeant At Arms (S. Shareef) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 59. Moved on the bit.

