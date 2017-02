Happy Guy wins Kakatiya Million

more-in

Happy Guy (N.S. Rathore up) won the Kakatiya Million, the main event of the races held here on Saturday. The winner is trained by K. Satheesh and owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust represented by Dr. A.C. Muthiah.

1. CHAITANYA CHAKRAM PLATE (D. II), (1,100m), Cat. II, maiden colts & geldings, 3-y-o only (Terms): Proud Warrior (N. Rawal) 1, Money Time (Akshay Kumar) 2, Turf Legend (G. Naresh) 3, Free Eagle (Deep Shanker) 4. 1-3/4, 4-3/4, hd. 1m 06.50s. Rs. 35 (w), 6, 5, 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 33, FP: Rs. 86, Q: Rs. 10, Tanala: Rs. 174. Favourite: Money Time. Owners: Dr. G. Lakshmi Prasad & Mr. M. Sudheer Reddy. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

2. CHAITANYA CHAKRAM PLATE (D. I), (1,100m), Cat. II, maiden colts & geldings, 3-y-o only (Terms): True Hymn (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Aerofoil (Kiran Naidu) 2, Amazing Response (Beuzelin Louis) 3, Reach The Heights (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/2, 1, 1-1/2. 1m 07.63s. Rs. 9 (w), 5, 8, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 17, FP: Rs. 30, Q: Rs. 23, Tanala: Rs. 74. Favourite: True Hymn. Owners: M/s. M.A. Hafeez & Md. Sultan. Trainer: Sk. Kassam.

3. KAKATIYA MILLION (1,200m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): Happy Guy (N.S. Rathore) 1, Adam (N.S. Parmar) 2, Mr. Baahubali (Y.S. Srinath) 3, Sans Peur (Imran Chisty) 4. Not run: Goldberg. Shd, 1-1/2, 1. 1m 11.04s. Rs. 202 (w), 20, 5, 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 514, Q: Rs. 180, Tanala: Rs. 975. Favourite: Adam. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust represented by Dr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

4. AMBITION PLATE (D. II), (1,800m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated upto 30: Kohinoor Valour (Akshay Kumar) 1, Cannon Hope (Kunal Bunde) 2, Seeking Alpha (Imran Chisty) 3, Sensational Girl (Md. Sameeruddin) 4. 1-3/4, 4, 9-1/4. 1m 56.98s. Rs. 36 (w), 11, 7, 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 16, FP: Rs. 150, Q: Rs. 68, Tanala: Rs. 539. Favourite: Cash For Rank. Owner: Mr. Rathan Nalla. Trainer: A. Vatsalya.

5. ROCK OF GIBRALTAR CUP (1,400m), Cat. II, rated 46 to 70: Sea Castle (Beuzelin Louis) 1, Mandy (Akshay Kumar) 2, George Cross (Imran Chisty) 3, Magna Carta (G. Naresh) 4. 1/4, hd, 4-1/2. 1m 25.99s. Rs. 15 (w), 6, 10, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 117, Q: Rs. 66, Tanala: Rs. 248. Favourite: Sea Castle. Owners: M/s. C. Parthasarathy, V. Krishna Das & Rajesh Sanghani. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. BASARA CUP (D. II), (1,400m), Cat. III, rated 26 to 50: Kiss N Chase (S.S. Tanwar) 1, Globetrotter (Md. Ismail) 2, Jem Star (Ajit Singh) 3, Hunter’s Pride (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Kohinoor Karishma. Nk, 1, hd. 1m 27.31s. Rs. 30 (w), 11, 78, 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 259, FP: Rs. 2374, Q: Rs. 1435, Tanala: Rs. 6264. Favourite: Back To Business. Owners: M/s. Mukesh Pitti, Srikanth Reddy Muppidi & M/s. Vijay Racing & Farms Private Limited represented by M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. BASARA CUP (D. I), (1,400m), Cat. III, rated 26 to 50: Poll Promise (C.P. Bopanna) 1, Green Striker (B.R. Kumar) 2, In Command (Md. Ismail) 3, Nelly (Akshay Kumar) 4. 7-1/4, 3/4, nk. 1m 26.86s. Rs. 27 (w), 10, 9, 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 31, FP: Rs. 172, Q: Rs. 117, Tanala: Rs. 1993. Favourite: Vijays Delight. Owner: Mr. M. Narayanan. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

8. AMBITION PLATE (D. I), (1,800m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated upto 30: Ta Ta (Akshay Kumar) 1, Whisper (A.S.Pawar) 2, Kohinoor Flare (G.Naresh) 3, Green Memories (Aneel) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4, 1. 1m 57.67s. Rs 11 (w), 6, 12, 7 (p), SHP: Rs 45, FP: Rs 87, Q: Rs 63, Tanala: Rs 265. Favourite: Ta Ta. Owner: Mr Mirza Ayub Baig. Trainer: M.Srinivas Reddy.

Tr (i): Rs 2528 (17 tkts), (ii): Rs 8065 (5 tkts), (iii): Rs 1224 (64 tkts), Consolation: Rs 2423 (86 tkts), Jackpot: Rs 18010 (27 tkts).