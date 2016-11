Hall Of Famer wins Golconda 1000 Guineas

more-in

M/s Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd’s Hall Of Famer (David Allan up) won the Golconda 1000 Guineas, the star event of the races held here on Monday. Padmanabhan trains the winner.

1. WINDSCALE PLATE (1,800m), Cat. II, 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Tiger (Y.S. Srinath) 1, Dahlois (Abhishek Pawar) 2, Limitation (P. S. Chouhan) 3, Cloud Dancer (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1/2, shd, 1-3/4. 1m 55.02s. Rs. 15 (w), 7 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 17, FP: Rs. 41, Q: Rs. 17, Tanala: Rs. 86. Favourite: Dahlois. Owners: M/s. Syed Aminuddin Zohair & Nirmal Singh. Trainer: L.V.R.Deshmukh.

2. SALUTE HER PLATE (D. II), (1,100m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over maiden fillies and mares, rated 26 to 50: Negress Pearl (Akshay Kumar) 1, Ikigai (G. Naresh) 2, Sefarina (Rohit Kumar) 3, Mountain of Light (Abhishek S. Pawar) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4, 2. 1m 07.85s. Rs. 13 (w), 6, 9, 10 (p), SHP: Rs. 23, FP: Rs. 56, Q: Rs. 43, Tanala: Rs. 305. Favourite: Sefarina. Owners: M/s.Gulam Hussain Gulabi & Mirza Ayub Baig. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

3. BRAVE DANCER PLATE (1,200m), Cat. II, maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Prince Caspian (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Escobar (Beuzelin Louis) 2, Tootsie Roll (Akshay Kumar) 3, Treasure Seeker (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 3-1/2, 2-1/4, 3-3/4. 1m 14.13s. Rs. 6 (w), 5, 8, 20 (p), SHP: Rs. 13, FP: Rs. 15, Q: Rs. 13, Tanala: Rs. 113. Favourite: Prince Caspian. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust represented by Dr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: K.Satheesh.

4. ORIGINAL VEL V. BALASUBRAMANI MEMORIAL CUP (D. I), (1,200m), Cat. III, 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Dolce (B.R. Kumar) 1, Bouncer (Md. Sameeruddin) 2, Romantic Fire (A.A. Vikrant) 3, Trustful (Aneel) 4. 1-1/2, 2, 3/4. 1 m 13.47 s. Rs. 16 (w), 7, 19, 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 61, FP: Rs. 237, Q: Rs. 135, Tanala: Rs. 1001. Favourite: Dolce. Owners: M/s. Gongireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Bhishma Chowdary Donepudi & Hanumantha Rao Yerramsetty. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

5. MAURITIUS TURF CLUB CUP (D. I), (1,400m), Cat. II, 5-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90: Queen Of The Stars (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Net Champ (Beuzelin Louis) 2, Kimono (N.S. Rathore) 3, Numinous (Y.S. Srinath) 4. 1/2, 3/4, 1. 1 m 25.41s. Rs. 91 (w), 14, 6, 12 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 225, Q: Rs. 58, Tanala: Rs. 1512. Favourite: Net Champ. Owner: Mr. Rajesh Kumar Khatri. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

6. SALUTE HER PLATE (D. I), (1,100m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over maiden fillies and mares, rated 26 to 50: Avantika (Beuzelin Louis) 1, Prime Time (Akshay Kumar) 2, Hard Fought (Ajit Singh) 3, Yes Baby(Deepak Singh) 4. 1, 1/2, hd. 1m 07.48s. Rs. 12 (w), 6, 6, 10 (p), SHP: Rs. 18, FP: Rs. 25, Q: Rs. 11, Tanala: Rs. 68. Favourite: Prime Time. Owners: M/s. Donald Anthony Netto, Sreeramulu Bommishetty & Madharapu Sudhir. Trainer: D.Netto.

7. MAURITIUS TURF CLUB CUP (D. II), (1,400m), Cat. II, 5-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90: Vijay Sakhi (Deep Shanker) 1, City Of Dreams (P.Trevor) 2, Italian Cypress (Akshay) 3, Vista (A.S.Pawar) 4. 1/2, 1, 2-1/4. 1m 26.16s. Rs 26 (w), 9, 7, 10 (p), SHP: Rs 22, FP: Rs 90, Q: Rs 55, Tanala: Rs 353. Favourite: Always Together. Owners: M/s Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt Lts rep by M/s Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta & Mr Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: Laxman S.

8. GOLCONDA 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies (Terms): Hall Of Famer (David Allan) 1, La Dona (P.Trevor) 2, Cataleya (A.Sandesh) 3, Cheerleader (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2, 1-1/2. 1m 37.46s. Rs 24 (w), 7, 5, 12 (p), SHP: Rs 22, FP: Rs 43, Q: Rs 12, Tanala: Rs 147. Favourite: La Dona. Owners: M/s Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Padmanabhan.

9. BLUE BIRD PLATE (1,600m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30: Danielle (A.A.Vikrant) 1, Symbol Of Gold (K.Mukesh) 2, Cannon Hope (Kunal Bunde) 3, Bullish Approach (Srinath) 4. Shd, 2-3/4, 1-1/4. 1m 42. 34s. Rs. 47 (w), 13, 7, 15 (p), SHP: Rs. 21, FP: Rs. 174, Q: Rs. 63, Tanala: Rs. 1516. Favourite: Symbol Of Gold. Owners: M/s. M.Rama Krishna Reddy & Gautam Chand Jain. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

Treble (i): Rs. 95 (296 tkts.), (ii): Rs. 740 (148 tkts.), (iii): Rs. 1135 (112 tkts.); Consolation: Rs. 957 (183 tkts.); Jackpot: Rs. 3145 (13 tkts.).