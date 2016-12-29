Hall Of Famer excels

more-in

Hall Of Famer, Intrepid Warrior, Rum Runner and Sterling Role excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 29).

Inner sand:

1,000m: Royal Sceptre (Mark) 1-7, 600/40.5. In fine shape.

1,200m: Star Line (S. Babu) 1-17, 1,000/1-5, 600/39.5. A fine display, note.

Outer sand:

600m: Parting Shot (rb), Silken Striker (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. Wings Of Fortune (rb) 44. Worked well.

1,000m: Southern Storm (Ashok Kumar), Brave Minstrel (Sahanawaz) 1-15, 600/45. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Diamond Green (rb), High Profile (rb) 1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. Sterling Role (Ashok Kumar) 1-14, 600/42. Impressed. Empress Of Rome (Sahanawaz) 1-16, 600/44. Moved well. Intrepid Warrior (rb) 1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Al Faaris (Shobhan) 1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. The Dark Knight (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely.

1,200m: A 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Indistinto) (D. Allan), Princess Rumela (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Balmoral Castle) (Indrajeet), Aaron The Baron (D. Allan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They are in fine trim. Galeno (Md. Shoaib) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Legacy Dream (A. Ramu) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Eased up. Rum Runner (R. Marshall), Areca Cruise (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1,600m: Hall Of Famer (D. Allan) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. A pleasing display.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: Golden Friend (Chetan G), Indian Rocket (D. Patel) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 47.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Astrild (Srinath), Gifted (R. Pradeep) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished four lengths ahead. San Bernardino (Md. Shoaib), a 2-y-o (Ravel – Deputy Empress) (rb) 1-38, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished six lengths ahead. Romantic Star (D. Allan), a 2-y-o (Excellent Art – Running Flame) (Indrajeet) 1-32, (1,400-600) 49. They Jumped out smartly.