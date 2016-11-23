Hail The King wins main event

more-in

Hail The King (P. S. Chouhan up) won the Guruvayur Plate, the main event of the races held here on Wednesday (Nov. 23). The winner is the property of M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by R. Foley.

1. METRO PLATE (1,000m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Stately Empress (P. S. Chouhan) 1, Supreme Commander (Kabdhar) 2, Star Portal (Noorshed Alam) 3 and Rush More (K. V. Baskar) 4. Not run: La Ragazza. 2, 3/4 and dist. 1m 1.87s. Rs. 5 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs. 10, FP: Rs. 9, Q: Rs. 8, Tla: Rs. 32. Owner: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. ALMANAC PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: Admiral Messi (Shahar Babu) 1, Soneeyo (Ayaz Khan) 2, Front Line (Shailesh) 3 and Summer Sensation (C. Brisson) 4. 1, nk and 2. 1m 15.37s. Rs. 24 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs. 67, FP: Rs. 361, Q: Rs. 36, Tla: Rs. 565. Favourite: Front Line. Owner. Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. UDHAGAMANDALAM CUP (1,200m), rated upto 25: Establish Predator (Ashad Asbar) 1, Banditess (A. Imran Khan) 2, Chamak Challo (Tanveer Alam) 3 and Sovereign State (S. S. Azad) 4. 1-1/2, 4 and 2-1/4. 1m 16.01s. Rs. 9 (w), 9, 8 and 20 (p), SHP: Rs. 30, FP: Rs. 28, Q: Rs. 30, Tla: Rs. 752. Favourite: Establish Predator. Owners: Mrs. Kathleen D’Silver, Mr. J. Ramesh & Mr. A. Ganesan. Trainer: Fazul -Ul- Rehman.

4. MEMBERS CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: Shining Path (A. Imran Khan) 1, Green Teak (Bopanna) 2, Strike The Stars (P. S. Chouhan) 3 and Rubi Rey (C. Umesh) 4. 1/2, nk and 1/2. 1m 28.20s. Rs. 13 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs. 26, FP: Rs. 325 (carried over), Q: Rs. 168, Tla: Rs. 857. Favourite: Over Lord. Owner: Mrs. S. Prema. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

5. GURUVAYUR PLATE (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: Hail The King (P. S. Chouhan) 1, Miracles Of Life (C. Umesh) 2, Reynolds (N. Rupa) 3 and What A Wonder (A. Imran Khan) 4. 4, shd and 4. 1m 27.23s. Rs. 16 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs.11, FP: Rs. 77, Q: Rs. 44, Tla: Rs. 260. Favourite: Reynolds. Owner: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. JAGANMOHANA PALACE PLATE (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: Colourful Prince (Shailesh) 1, Summer Storm (Md. Hesnain) 2, Unique Prince (Shahar Babu) 3 and Biutiful (C. Brisson) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and lnk. 1m 2s. Rs 23 (w), 6, 7 & 9; SHP: Rs. 27, FP: Rs. 46, Q: Rs. 53, Tla: Rs. 420. Favourite: Biutiful. Owner: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Mandanna.

Jackpot: Rs. 12,887 (one tkt); Mini Jkt: Rs. 134 (13 tkts); Tr (i): Rs. 168 (22 tkts); (ii): Rs. 227 (36 tkts).