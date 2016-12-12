Haedi’s Folly pleases

more-in

Haedi’s Folly, Aizaan, Astrild and Yellowzone pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 12).

Inner sand:

600m: Dubai One (Jagadeesh) 38.5. Pleased. Adulation (Faisal) 38. In fine nick. Fjord (Irvan Singh) 38. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Regal Realm (Ashok Kumar) 43.5. Moved well. Noble Princess (S.K. Paswan) 45. Easy. Akha Teej (Shinde), Aafrikaan (Irvan Singh) 44.5. They finished level.

1,000m: Kiraathaka (S.K. Paswan) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved well. Jayadratha (Faisal), Haedi’s Folly (Irvan Singh) 1-12.5, 600/42. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Celtic Mist (rb), Diamond Green (Rayan) 1-14.5, 600/44. They moved together. Ghoonj (rb), Silken Striker (Rayan) 1-16.5, 600/45. They finished level.

1,200m: Hidden Deal (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved well. Flirting Eyes (Manjunath), River Angel (Ashok Kumar) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Golden Bow (P. Ramesh), Indian Legend (T.M. Prashanth) 1-32, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Aizaan (Jagadeesh), Astrild (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. They impressed while the latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Yellowzone (S.K. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Outer sand – Dec. 11

600m: Empress Of Rome (rb) 42. Strode out well.

1,000m: Amber Crown (rb) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Turf Star (rb) 1-12.5, 600/45. Worked well. Ignition (rb) 1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Ocean Park (rb) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Super Dominator (Manesh) 1-9.5, 600/42.5. A fine display.

1,400m: Admiral One (Irvan Singh) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Moved impressively.