Races

Haedi’s Folly pleases

more-in

Haedi’s Folly, Aizaan, Astrild and Yellowzone pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 12).

Inner sand:

600m: Dubai One (Jagadeesh) 38.5. Pleased. Adulation (Faisal) 38. In fine nick. Fjord (Irvan Singh) 38. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Regal Realm (Ashok Kumar) 43.5. Moved well. Noble Princess (S.K. Paswan) 45. Easy. Akha Teej (Shinde), Aafrikaan (Irvan Singh) 44.5. They finished level.

1,000m: Kiraathaka (S.K. Paswan) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved well. Jayadratha (Faisal), Haedi’s Folly (Irvan Singh) 1-12.5, 600/42. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. Celtic Mist (rb), Diamond Green (Rayan) 1-14.5, 600/44. They moved together. Ghoonj (rb), Silken Striker (Rayan) 1-16.5, 600/45. They finished level.

1,200m: Hidden Deal (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved well. Flirting Eyes (Manjunath), River Angel (Ashok Kumar) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Golden Bow (P. Ramesh), Indian Legend (T.M. Prashanth) 1-32, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Aizaan (Jagadeesh), Astrild (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. They impressed while the latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Yellowzone (S.K. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Outer sand – Dec. 11

600m: Empress Of Rome (rb) 42. Strode out well.

1,000m: Amber Crown (rb) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Turf Star (rb) 1-12.5, 600/45. Worked well. Ignition (rb) 1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Ocean Park (rb) 1-14, 600/43. In fine trim. Super Dominator (Manesh) 1-9.5, 600/42.5. A fine display.

1,400m: Admiral One (Irvan Singh) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Moved impressively.

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2016 3:20:38 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Haedi%E2%80%99s-Folly-pleases/article16797249.ece

© The Hindu