Green Image wins main event

Mr. Tatineni Raghu Ram’s Green Image (A.A. Vikrant up) won the Jockey Purtu Singh Parmar Memorial Cup (Div. I.), the main event of the races here on Monday (Dec. 26). The winner is trained by Sk Waseem A.

The results:

1. STEP ASIDE PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o only, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Sweet March (L. Beuzelin) 1, Shakesphere (A.S. Pawar) 2, Darakhshan Setarah (Akshay Kumar) 3, Space Ship (N.S. Rathore) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2, 1. 1m 13.24s. Rs. 10 (w), 6, 8 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 34, FP: Rs. 68, Q: Rs. 39, Tanala: Rs. 188 (254 tkts.). Favourite: Sweet March. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy and Dr. Peddi Reddy. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. OLYMPIC FLAME PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): Kangra (L. Beuzelin) 1, Desert Moon (K. Sai Kiran) 2, Waverly Creek (Kuldeep Singh) 3, You Can I Can (S. Sreekant) 4. Not run: Tough Sussex. 9, 1/2, 3-1/4. 1m 12.56s. Rs. 7 (w), 5, 8 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 16, FP: Rs. 19, Q: Rs. 14, Tanala: Rs. 67 (1422 tkts.) Favourite: Kangra. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra and Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. MANJIRA CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Picture Perfect (Deepak Singh) 1, My Choice (P.K. Gaddam) 2, Apache Gal (Gopal Singh) 3, Cash For Rank (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1, 1/4, 1-1/2. 1m 13.05s. Rs. 96 (w), 20, 9 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 27, FP: Rs. 776, Q: Rs. 336, Tanala: Rs. 3,909 (26 tkts.). Favourite: Act In Time. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy and Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. OLYMPIC FLAME PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): Treasure Striker (K. Mukesh) 1, China Millennium (Akshay Kumar) 2, Asteria (Kuldeep Singh) 3, Brookwood (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, 2-1/2, 1/4. 1m 13.96s. Rs. 34 (w), 7, 5 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 17, FP: Rs. 93, Q: Rs. 19, Tanala: Rs. 387 (309 tkts.). Favourite: China Millennium. Owner: Mr. A.K. Jaiswal. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

5. JOCKEY PURTU SINGH PARMAR MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Little Smart Heart (Suraj Narredu) 1, Masti (Akshay Kumar) 2, Mighty Swing (N.S. Rathore) 3, Legend (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4, 1/4. 1m 25.96s. Rs. 8 (w), 6, 8 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 22, FP: Rs. 26, Q: Rs. 19, Tanala: Rs. 52 (2,334 tkts.). Favourite: Little Smart Heart. Owners: M/s. Prem Singh and Sudershan Rathore. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

6. RUNNING FLAME PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Princess Of Dreams (L. Beuzelin) 1, Own Battle (N.S. Rathore) 2, Al Sadr (B.R. Kumar) 3, Super Grey (Suraj Narredu) 4. 2-1/4, Sh.hd, 1/2. 1m 23.42s. Rs. 20 (w), 8, 30 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 135, FP: Rs. 673, Q: Rs. 424, Tanala: Rs. 3,868 (35 tkts.) Favourite: Super Gery. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy, Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy and Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: D. Netto.

7. JOCKEY PURTU SINGH PARMAR MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Green Image (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Princess Rose (Kiran Naidu) 2, Market Leader (A.S. Pawar) 3, The Blue (N. Rawal) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/4, Hd. 1m 27.23s. Rs. 89 (w), 17, 13 and Rs. 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 1,190, Q: Rs. 663, Tanala: Rs. 2,252 (50 tkts.). Favourite: Market Leader. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Raghu Ram. Trainer: Sk. Waseem A.

8. MANJIRA CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Time is Luck (P.K. Gaddam) 1, Hard Fought (T.S. Jodha) 2, Manogamani (A.S. Pawar) 3, Matica (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 1-1/2, 1, 2. 1m 13.58s. Rs. 17 (w), 7, 7 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 39, Q: Rs. 22, Tanala: Rs. 133 (966 tkts.). Favourite: Time is Luck. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: Deshmukh.

9. SWEET GIRL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III): Blaze Of Glory (B.R. Kumar) 1, War Cry (L. Beuzelin) 2, Samba (P.K. Gaddam) 3, Angels Bay (N.S. Rathore) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4, 1. 1m 14.11s. Rs. 55 (w), 13, 9 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 25, FP: Rs. 293, Q: Rs. 131, Tanala: Rs. 534 (299 tkts.). Favourite: Samba. Owner: Mr Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

Treble (i): Rs. 253 (120 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 641 (86 tkts.); (iii): Rs. 4,993 (21 tkts.).

Consolation Jackpot: Rs. 1,392 (155 tkts.).

Jackpot: Rs. 50,365 (10 tkts.).