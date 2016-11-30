Races

Goldie’s Pet works well

Goldie’s Pet and Colombiana worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 30).

Inner sand

600m: Golden Horde (S.N.Chavan), Kingston Heath (Santosh) 40. Former ended four lengths in front. Congressional (Santosh) 41. Easy.

800m: Snowy Peaks (Vishal), Country’s Empress (Dharmendar) 52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Arc Of Passion (Joseph) 50, 600/37. Pressed. Dubrovnik (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Golden Belle (Sandeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o Excellent Heart (S.Kamble), Rider On The Storm (H.G.Rathod) 51, 600/38. Former was two lengths better. Simona (A.Gaikwad), Rodeo (S.J.Sunil) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Wild Fire (Dashrath), Incentio (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Former superior. St. Andrews (Santosh), Pacific Dunes (S.N.Chavan) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. 2/y/o’s Stallone (S.Sunil), Daughterofthesun (F.Irani) 52, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Knight’s Quest (Late Cigarello) (B.Nikhil) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Merabella (Roushan), 2/y/o Hells Bells (S.Sunil) 53, 600/39. Former superior.

1,000m: 2/y/o’s Goldie’s Pet (Pradeep), Zanara (Vishal) 1-3, 600/40. Former impressed and finished five lengths ahead. Note former. 2/y/o’s Art Of War (Dashrath), God’s Own (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/39. Former was five lengths superior.

1,200m: Colombiana (J.Chinoy), Sahshrabaahu (Shelar) 1-18, 600/38. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Star Councillor (S.S.Rathore) 1-24, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand

1,000m:Quixotic (Jethu), Arabelle (Shelar) 1-6, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. The Big Revival (rb), Chizzler (Shelar) 1-11, 600/42. Pair level.

1,200m: Domination (J.Chinoy), Country Music (Shelar) 1-23, 600/41. Former was one length better.

