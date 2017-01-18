God’s Own should make amends

more-in

The three-year-old filly God’s Own, who ran second last time out, should make amends in the Singapore Turf Club Trophy, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday evening.

Rails will be placed 2 metres away from 1400m to 1200m and 7 metres from 800m upto the winning post.

ESTONIA PLATE DIV. II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4-10 p.m: 1. Alien (10) Sandesh 61, 2. Ame (9) Trevor 56.5, 3. Angel Of Love (7) Ajinkya 54.5, 4. D’Accord (8) Neeraj 54, 5. Top Wizard (11) T.S.Jodha 54, 6. Name Of The Game (5) Parmar 53.5, 7. The Big Revival (3) Vishal 53.5, 8. Advance To Contact (4) Bhawani 53, 9. Monza (6) S.Amit 53, 10. Super Icon (1) A.Gaikwad 52.5 and 11. Zippy (2) Nazil 49.

1. D’Accord, 2. Alien, 3. Super Icon

PLEASURE HUNT PLATE DIV. II (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 4-35: 1. Oriental Rule (11) S.Sunil 59, 2. Divine Hope (13) S.Amit 56.5, 3. Wildhorn (12) Parmar 56, 4. Alfonso (5) T.S.Jodha 55.5, 5. Sir Desmond (8) Trevor 55.5, 6. Resilient (7) Sandesh 55, 7. Secret Flame (2) Dashrath 55, 8. Black Jaguar (9) Ajinkya 54.5, 9. Star Ace (6) Yash Narredu 53.5, 10. Wizard Of Odds (4) Neeraj 52.5, 11. Avakraz (10) J.Chinoy 52, 12. Super Bolt (1) A.Gaikwad 52 and 13. Admission (3) Nadeem 49.

1. Super Bolt, 2. Resilient, 3. Sir Desmond

MARCHETTA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5-00: 1. Set To Fly (3) T.S.Jodha 60, 2. Daishonin (2) S.Amit 58.5, 3. Merabella (1) Sandesh 57, 4. Pierce Arrow (6) Neeraj 52, 5. Volantis (5) Dashrath 50.5, 6. Furious N’ Fast (4) Zervan 49, 7. Grande Vitesse (7) Nazil 49 and 8. Sensex (8) Parmar 49.

1. Pierce Arrow, 2. Daishonin, 3. Sensex

ACADEMIC PLATE (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5-30: 1. Nutcracker (7) Zeeshan 59.5, 2. Sabiq (4) Yash Narredu 59, 3. Sanam (2) K.Kadam 59, 4. Diablo (3) Nazil 55.5, 5. Warlock (6) Bhawani 55, 6. Trombone (1) Trevor 54, 7. Kitty Hawk (5) Dashrath 52.5 and 8. Windhoek (8) S.J.Sunil 50.

1. Sabiq, 2. Nutcracker, 3. Trombone

BLUE RIBBON PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 5-55: 1. Prominence (2) S.Amit 60, 2. Highland Princess (6) Sandesh 59.5, 3. Silver River (8) Baria 58.5, 4. Arc Of Passion (4) Bhawani 57, 5. Be Bold (12) Trevor 57, 6. Bohemian (5) A.Gaikwad 57, 7. Knight At Arms (1) B.Nikhil 56.5, 8. Ricardus (3) Ajinkya 56.5, 9. Mr Morrison (9) Altaf Sayyed 56, 10. Rising Concert (13) T.S.Jodha 56, 11. Rich N Rare (7) Raghuveer 54, 12. Golden Glory (10) Shubham 52.5 and 13. High Winds (11) Merchant 50.

1. Prominence, 2. Bohemian, 3. Highland Princess

PLEASURE HUNT PLATE DIV. I (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 6-25: 1. Alexia (Late Purple Parade) (9) Bhawani 59, 2. Emilia Romanga (6) Trevor 59, 3. Koal (1) S.Amit 59, 4. Royal Éclair (13) T.S.Jodha 59, 5. Isinit (10) Merchant 58.5, 6. Exclamation (8) S.Kamble 58, 7. Kiss From A Rose (11) A.Gaikwad 58, 8. Vitesse (7) S.J.Sunil 58, 9. Armando (12) B.Nikhil 56.5, 10. Jetaway (2) Yash Narredu 56.5, 11. Mastermarksman (3) Zeeshan 56, 12. Western Lights (4) Nadeem 54.5 and 13. Coat Of Arms (5) Raghuveer 53.5.

1. Royal Eclair, 2. Alexia, 3. Koal

SINGAPORE TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 6-50: 1. Dirty Perty (5) Yash Narredu 55, 2. Gallant Knight (3) Zervan 55, 3. Lord Commander (1) Santosh 55, 4. Rincon (9) S.Sunil 55, 5. Arc Shine (4) Bhawani 53.5, 6. Chanccy (7) B.Nikhil 53.5, 7. Dance Of Fire (6) T.S.Jodha 53.5, 8. God’s Own (2) Dashrath 53.5 and 9. Medellin (8) Trevor 53.5.

1. God’s Own, 2. Gallant Knight, 3. Dirty Perty

VICTORIOUS PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 7-15: 1. Free Speech (6) Nadeem 59, 2. The Civilian (Late Nature Boy) (10) K.Kadam 58.5, 3. Arabelle (5) Yash Narredu 57, 4. Remember The Time (8) Ajinkya 56.5, 5. Minstrel Heights (7) Trevor 56, 6. Greek Goddess (9) Zeeshan 55, 7. Lady Danehill (2) Zervan 53.5, 8. Charming (4) Sandesh 52, 9. Mt Tianmen (1) S.Amit 51.5 and 10. Rock In Rio (3) Dashrath 50.5.

1. Charming, 2. Greek Goddess, 3. Minstrel Heights

ESTONIA PLATE DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7-45: 1. Almost Magical (3) G.Amit 61.5, 2. Cicitalia (1) Ayyar 61.5, 3. Seacrets (8) Bhawani 61, 4. Alfredo (7) Santosh 59.5, 5. Bullion Express (9) Ajinkya 59.5, 6. Wonder Story (5) S.Amit 58.5, 7. Hunting Pleasure (2) A.Gaikwad 57, 8. Speed Of Sound (6) Trevor 57, 9. Ventura (4) Parmar 57, 10. Hypothesis (11) Neeraj 54.5 and 11. Asahi (10) Nazil 52.

1. Hunting Pleasure, 2. Almost Magical, 3. Alfredo

Day’s best: Pierce Arrow

Double: Charming - Hunting Pleasure

Jackpot: (i) 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9. Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. (iii) 7, 8 & 9. Tanala: All races. Super Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.