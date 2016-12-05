Germanicus wins Golconda 2000 Guineas

more-in

M/s. Vijay B. Shirke, Padmaja Vijay Shirke, Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & M/s. Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd.’s Germanicus (A. Sandesh up) won the Golconda 2000 Guineas, the star attraction of the races held here on Monday (Dec. 5). Vishal Gaikwad trains the winner.

1. BIRTHDAY GIRL PLATE (Div. II), (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Hard Fought (Ajit Singh) and New Comer (N.S. Rathore) 1 (dead heat), Al Sadr (B.R. Kumar) 3, Mountain Of Light (Akshay Kumar) 4. Dead heat, 1-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m 41.71s. Rs. 5 and 28 (w), 5, 12 and 10 (p), FP: Rs. 43 and 78, Q: Rs. 50, Tanala: Rs. 117. Favourite: Hard Fought. Owners: Mr. Majid Ali Khan (Hard Fought) and Mr. M. Narayanan (New Comer). Trainers: Ravinder S (Hard Fought) and K. Satheesh (New Comer).

2. CRACK REGIMENT PLATE (1,200m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): That's My Class (Akshay Kumar) 1, Warrior Supreme (P. Trevor) 2, Star Gazer (Rathore) 3, Top Starchy (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, 3-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 13.59s. Rs 20 (w), 7, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs 17, FP: Rs 66, Q: Rs 29, Tanala: Rs 96. Favourite: Star Gazer. Owners: M/s. Arshad Ali Khan, K. Rama Krishna, Md. Abdul Azeem and Mirza Ayub Baig. Trainer: Hassan.

3. OSMAN SAGAR CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Princess Rose (Beuzelin) 1, Sir Walter Raleigh (A. Sandesh) 2, Rose 'D' Mumtaz (B.R. Kumar) 3, Vijay’s Harmony (S.S. Tanwar) 4. 2-3/4, nk and 7. 1m 54.30s. Rs 10 (w), 6 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs 17, FP: Rs 23, Q: Rs 12, Tanala: Rs 39. Favourite: Princess Rose. Owners: M/s S.A. Shehzad Abbas and S. Rathore. Trainer: S.A. Abbas.

4. OWN VISION PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Dream Girl (Suraj Narredu) 1, Little Smart Heart (A. Sandesh) 2, Preciosa (Beuzelin Louis) 3, Dancing Leaf (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Not run: Aakash Vani. 2-1/2, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m 12.31s. Rs. 16 (w), 7, 10, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 104, Q: Rs. 59, Tanala: Rs. 298. Favourite: Dancing Leaf. Owners: M/s. K.S.V. Prasad Raju, Sudheer Reddy & Sharath Chandra Reddy. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

5. R.W.I.T.C. CUP (2,000m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over rated 66 to 90: Red Rambble (Gopal Singh) 1, Greek Star (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Tiger (Y.S. Srinath) 3, Amazing Charm (P. Trevor ) 4. 6, 1-1/4, hd.. 2 m 05.39s. Rs. 56 (w), 11, 20, 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 74, FP: Rs. 1461, Q: Rs. 657, Tanala: Rs. 3775. Favourite: Amazing Charm. Owners: M/s Pratap Reddy, Ramcharan Tej and Upasana. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

6. OWN VISION PLATE (1,200m),Cat. II, 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Rahuls Pet (Beuzelin) 1, Ans Ans Ans (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Legacy Machine (Akshay Kumar) 3, Seven Colours (P. Ajeeth Kumar ) 4. 3, 1, 2. 1m 12.23s. Rs. 6 (w), 5, 7, 12 (p), SHP: Rs. 15, FP: Rs. 16, Q: Rs. 13, Tanala: Rs. 92. Favourite: Rahuls Pet. Owner: M/s Rahul Rachupalli, Krishnamohan Rao & T.N.Mehta. Trainer: D.Netto.

7. ZURBARAN PLATE (1,400m), Cat. II, 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Military Belle (B.R. Kumar) 1, Valerian Steel (A. Imran Khan) 2, Canberra (Akshay Kumar) 3, Golden Arrow (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 1, sh. hd, 3/4. 1m 27.51s. Rs. 23 (w), 9, 7, 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 25, FP: Rs. 104, Q: Rs. 50, Tanala: Rs. 313. Favourite: Valerian Steel. Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

8. GOLCONDA 2000 GUINEAS (1600 m), 3-y-o only (Terms): Germanicus (A Sandesh) 1, London (Suraj Narredu) 2, City of Harmony (Beuzelin Louis) 3, Star Councillor (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Sh. hd., 1-1/4, 1/2. 1m 37.82s. Rs. 13 (w), 6, 6, 11 (p), SHP: Rs. 17, FP: Rs. 28, Q: Rs. 17, Tanala: Rs. 101. Favourite: Germanicus. Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Padmaja Vijay Shirke, M/s. Five Stars Shipping Company Private Limited & M/s. Hyperion Bloodstock Private Limited. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

9. ZOOM ZOOM PLATE (1200 m), Cat. III, 5-y-o & over rated upto 30: Yet Another (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Brioni (Akshay Kumar) 2, Racing Ikon (Praveen Gaddam) 3, Golden Phoenix (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4, 1-1/4. 1m 14.79 s. Rs. 55 (w), 13, 8, 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 23, FP: Rs. 232, Q: Rs. 198, Tanala: Rs. 931. Favourite: Racing Ikon. Owner: Mr. Mohamed Abdul Azeem. Trainer: Sk. Waseem Ahmed.

Treble: (i): Rs. 124 (119 tkts.), (ii): Rs. 390 (206 tkts.), (iii): Rs. 966 (139 tkts.)

Consolation: Rs. 540 (567 tkts.)

Jackpot: Rs. 18,831 (38 tkts.).