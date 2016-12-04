more-in

Germanicus runs with a good chance in the Golconda 2000 Guineas (1,600m), the star attraction of the races to be held here on Monday (Dec. 5).

There will be no false rails.

BIRTHDAY GIRL PLATE (Div. II), (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 12-40 p.m.: 1. In Command (3) A. A. Vikrant 60, 2. Hard Fought (7) Ajit Singh 58, 3. Mountain Of Light (8) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 4. Al Sadr (2) B. R. Kumar 56, 5. New Comer (5) N. S. Rathore 56, 6. Bullish Approach (6) Sai Kumar 55, 7. Mexican Rose (4) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5 and 8. Carnival Express (1) Kiran Naidu 53.5.

1. Hard Fought, 2. Bullish Approach, 3. Al Sadr

CRACK REGIMENT PLATE (1,200m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 1-10: 1. Creator (7) Sai Kumar 55, 2. Star Gazer (6) P. S. Chouhan 55, 3. That's My Class (4) Akshay Kumar 55, 4. Treasure Striker (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 55, 5. Vallee Peaks (5) Kuldeep Singh 55, 6. Warrior Supreme (3) P. Trevor 55 and 7. Top Starchy (1) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5.

1. Star Gazer, 2. Treasure Striker, 3. Warrior Supreme

OSMAN SAGAR CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 1-40: 1. Princess Rose (3) Beuzelin 60, 2. Ice Barrier (5) Kunal Bunde 58, 3. Vijay's Harmony (2) S. S. Tanwar 57.5, 4. Rose 'D' Mumtaz (6) B. K. Kumar 53.5, 5. Sir Walter Raleigh (4) A. Sandesh 52.5 and 6. Green Memories (1) N. S. Rathore 50.5.

1. Princess Rose, 2. Rose 'D' Mumtaz

OWN VISION PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 2-10: 1. Preciosa (2) Beuzelin 60, 2. Dream Girl (6) Suraj Narredu 57, 3. Paprika (8) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 4. Dancing Leaf (3) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 5. Little Smart Heart (5) A. Sandesh 55, 6. Aakash Vani (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 53.5, 7. Catherine (1) B. R. Kumar 53.5 and 8. Patron Saint (7) Aneel 53.5.

1. Paprika, 2. Dream Girl, 3. Preciosa

R. W. I. T. C. CUP (2,000m), 3-y-o & over, (open to outstation horses), rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II), 2-45: 1. Red Rambble (7) Gopal Singh 60, 2. Greek Star (2) A. A. Vikrant 59.5, 3. Blue Eyed Babe (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 58, 4. Movie Moghual (6) P. Gaddam 57, 5. Amazing Charm (1) P. Trevor 55.5, 6. Flower Roll Up (8) Beuzelin 55.5, 7. Tiger (4) Srinath 55.5 and 8. Rebellion (5) Md. Sameeruddin 53.5.

1. Amazing Charm, 2. Tiger, 3. Blue Eyed Babe

OWN VISION PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-15: 1. Columbus (4) Aneel 60, 2. Rahuls Pet (5) Beuzelin 57, 3. Legacy Machine (3) Akshay Kumar 54, 4. Ruby's Gift (2) N. Rawal 54, 5. Seven Colours (8) Ajeeth Kumar 53, 6. Midnight In Paris (6) Md. Sameeruddin 51, 7. Ans Ans Ans (7) Sai Kumar 50.5 and 8. Military Cross (1) B. R. Kumar 50.5.

1. Rahuls Pet, 2. Ruby's Gift, 3. Ans Ans Ans

ZURBARAN PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Military Belle (9) B. R. Kumar 61, 2. Valerian Steel (5) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 3. Sprint Legend (6) N. Rawal 59, 4. Oathofyourdaughter (7) G. Naresh 58.5, 5. Aston Doulton (3) Sai Kumar 57.5, 6. Golden Arrow (10) K. Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 7. Dandy Girl (2) P. Trevor 54.5, 8. Canberra (1) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 9. Grand Canyon (4) Kuldeep Singh 53 and 10. True Pearl (8) Kiran Naidu 52.5.

1. Valerian Steel, 2. Canberra, 3. Oathofyourdaughter

GOLCONDA 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-20: 1. Carbonara (5) A. Imran Khan 57, 2. City Of Harmony (8) Beuzelin 57, 3. Emperador (3) Srinath 57, 4. England (7) S. Zervan 57, 5. Germanicus (4) A. Sandesh 57, 6. London (6) Suraj Narredu 57, 7. Mahathi (1) Akshay Kumar 57 and 8. Star Councillor (2) P. S. Chouhan 57.

1. Germanicus, 2. Star Councillor, 3. London

ZOOM ZOOM PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 4-55: 1. Golden Phoenix (6) A. A. Vikrant 62, 2. Racing Ikon (8) P. Gaddam 62, 3. Racing Ruler (9) Kunal Bunde 62, 4. Amazing Power (2) G. Naresh 61.5, 5. Brioni (10) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 6. Yet Another (12) Sai Kumar 58.5, 7. Squanderers Square (5) A M Tograllu 56, 8. Jamie (7) K. Mukesh Kumar 53, 9. Arracache (11) Deepak Singh 52.5, 10. Amazing Weapon (3) A. S. Pawar 50, 11. Golden Choix (4) Ajit Singh 50 and 12. Royal Gold (1) B. R. Kumar 50.

1. Brioni, 2. Racing Ikon, 3. Golden Phoenix

Day's best: Amazing Charm

Double: Princess Rose - Rahuls Pet

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9; Tla: all races.