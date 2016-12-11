Races

Galiat wins Northern Dancer Million

Galiat ((Beuzelin up) won the Northern Dancer Million, the main event of the races here today. The winner is owned by M/s. Prakash Babu, Rajesh Sanghani & B.S. Reddy and trained by D. Netto.

1. BONZER CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Astra (Akshay Kumar) 1, Poll Promise (N.S. Rathore) 2, In Command (A.A. Vikrant) 3, Buckshee (G. Naresh) 4. 6, 2 and 1. 1m 12.57s. Rs. 14 (w), 6, 6 and 16 (p), SHP: Rs. 18, Q: Rs. 25, FP: Rs. 45, Trinalla: Rs. 197. Favourite: Astra. Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Private Limited rep. by Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

2. CHAITANYA RATHAM PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), Maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): Gladiator Royale (G. Naresh) 1, Sharp Eye (Akshay Kumar) 2, Lost And Found (C. Alford) 3, Reach The Heights (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m 08.69s. Rs. 144 (w), 21, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 17, Q: Rs. 186, FP: Rs. 526, Trinalla: Rs. 2247. Favourite: Lost And Found. Owner: Mr. K. Krishna Kumar. Trainer: K.V. Srinivas.

3. CHAITANYA RATHAM PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), Maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): Gladstone (N. Rawal) 1, Bayrd (Beuzelin) 2, True Hymn (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3, Divine Silver (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 4-3/4, 1 and 3-1/4. 1m 06.98s. Rs. 21 (w), 7, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 21, Q: Rs. 20, FP: Rs. 57, Trinalla: Rs. 163. Favourite: Bayrd. Owners: Mr. M. Sudheer Reddy & Dr. Teegala Vijender Reddy. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

4. NORTHERN DANCER MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o & over (Terms): Galiat (Beuzelin) 1, Satellite (C. Alford) 2, Adam (N.S. Parmar) 3, Vijay Vidhata (Deep Shanker) 4. Sh. hd., hd. and 2. 1m 24.90s. Rs. 43 (w), 13 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 15, Q: Rs. 47, FP: Rs. 152, Trinalla: Rs. 169. Favourite: Adam. Owners: M/s. Prakash Babu, Rajesh Sanghani & B.S. Reddy. Trainer: D. Netto.

5. BONZER CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Act In Time (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Sacrifice (S.S. Tanwar) 2, Pegasus (A.A. Vikrant) 3, Back To Business (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2-1/2, 4-3/4 and 1-12. 1m 13.16s. Rs. 21 (w), 9, 8 and 16 (p), SHP: Rs. 27, Q: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 85, Trinalla: Rs. 507. Favourite: Sacrifice. Owners: M/s. T. Rakesh Reddy, Premanand Sugandhi, Ms. Swathi Kodali & Mr. Ashok Rupani. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

6. CROWN TREASURE PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III):

Brilliant (Beuzelin) 1, Undu Undu Undu (C. Alford) 2, Vijay Vidyut (Akshay Kumar) 3, Sea Change (Deepak Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 40.93s. Rs. 15 (w), 7, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 21, Q: Rs. 24, FP: Rs. 51, Trinalla: Rs. 88. Favourite: Brilliant. Owner & trainer: Mr. S.A. Shehzad Abbas.

7. TRIBUTE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Rubyonrails (C. Alford) 1, Rock Heights (Akshay Kumar) 2, Lopamudra (B.R. Kumar) 3, Egyptian Wind (Ajit Singh) 4. 4-1/2, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 11.80s. Rs. 13 (w), 7, 24 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 80, Q: Rs. 97, FP: Rs. 161, Trinalla: Rs. 555. Favourite: Rubyonrails. Owners: M/s. M. Madhukar, Eswarachandra Rajagopal Tripuraneni & Penmethsa Ramachandra Raju. Trainer: Faiyaz Shaikh.

8. UMRAOLAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II): Net Champ (Beuzelin) 1, King Of Pop (N.S. Rathore) 2, Queen Of The Stars (Kuldeep Singh) 3, City Of Wonders (Sai Kiran) 4. 2-3/4 , 1/4 and 3/4. 1m 25.80s. Rs. 12 (w), 7, 16 and 20 (p), SHP: Rs. 39, Q: Rs. 57, FP: Rs. 79, Trinalla: Rs. 717. Favourite: Net Champ. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: D. Netto.

9. TRIBUTE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Oathofyourdaughter (G. Naresh) 1, Exclusive Beauty (Kiran Naidu) 2, Symbol Of Pride (B.R. Kumar) 3, Khoshgel (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1/2, 1 and 2. 1m 12.29s. Rs.34 (w), 9, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 17, Q: Rs. 65, FP: Rs. 140, Trinalla: Rs. 696. Favourite: Khoshgel. Owner: Mr. K. Krishna Kumar. Trainer: K.V. Srinivas.

Jackpot: (30 per cent) Rs. 141 (914 tkts.); (70 per cent): Rs. 2352 (128 tkts.).

Treble: (I): Rs. 1476 (22 tkts.); (II): Rs. 1217 (24 tkts.), (III): Rs. 225 (214 tkts.).

