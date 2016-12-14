Frivolous pleases

more-in

Frivolous and Holy Smoke pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Celtic Prince (Mahesh) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Backstreet Bay (Jethu) 56, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Goofy Eyes (Jethu), China Visit/Ooh Aah Camara (J.Chinoy) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Ancient Glory (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well. It’s A Deal (S.Amit), 2/y/o Star Anise (Nilesh) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. 2/y/o We Break The Rules (Merchant), Tower Bridge (Jethu) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Phoenix Knight (Sandeep), Zahrazan (Vishal) 50, 600/37. Former superior.

1,000m: 2/y/o’s Cool Eyes (Sandesh), Gnostic Eyes (Merchant) 1-9, 600/41. Pair easy. Solo Mission (Oza), Majestical (P.S.Chouhan) and Perfect Star (S.S.Rathore) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Trio moved freely. Flamboyant Flame (J.Chinoy), Sahashrabaahu (Shelar) 1-4, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Zabisco (Joseph) 1-6, 600/41. Moved freely. Power Shadow (rb) 1-6, 600/39. Moved well. Snowy Peaks (Shelar), Chizzler (Mosin) 1-6, 600/37. Former moved well. Allora (S.J.Sunil) 1-10, 600/40. Moved freely. Relentless Pursuit (Hamir), Divine Magic (Pereira) 1-5, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Sheer Belief (Nazil) 1-8, 600/40. Pressed. Holy Smoke (Zervan) 1-4, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1,200m: Frivolous (J.Chinoy), Dancing Prince (Jethu) 1-17, 1,000/1-2.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Shivalik Shine (Shelar), Quixotic (Jethu) 1-18, 1,000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Both impressed. Dubrovnik (Shelar), Arabelle (Jethu) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Highland Breeze (Sandesh) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1,400m: Colombiana (Jethu) 1-34, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

Outer sand

800m: Petronius (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1,200m: The Unicorn (Parmar) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1,400m: Geranium (Parmar), Arlene (Khardi) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41.