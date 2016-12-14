Races

Frivolous pleases

more-in

Frivolous and Holy Smoke pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 14) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Celtic Prince (Mahesh) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Backstreet Bay (Jethu) 56, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Goofy Eyes (Jethu), China Visit/Ooh Aah Camara (J.Chinoy) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Ancient Glory (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved well. It’s A Deal (S.Amit), 2/y/o Star Anise (Nilesh) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. 2/y/o We Break The Rules (Merchant), Tower Bridge (Jethu) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Phoenix Knight (Sandeep), Zahrazan (Vishal) 50, 600/37. Former superior.

1,000m: 2/y/o’s Cool Eyes (Sandesh), Gnostic Eyes (Merchant) 1-9, 600/41. Pair easy. Solo Mission (Oza), Majestical (P.S.Chouhan) and Perfect Star (S.S.Rathore) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Trio moved freely. Flamboyant Flame (J.Chinoy), Sahashrabaahu (Shelar) 1-4, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Zabisco (Joseph) 1-6, 600/41. Moved freely. Power Shadow (rb) 1-6, 600/39. Moved well. Snowy Peaks (Shelar), Chizzler (Mosin) 1-6, 600/37. Former moved well. Allora (S.J.Sunil) 1-10, 600/40. Moved freely. Relentless Pursuit (Hamir), Divine Magic (Pereira) 1-5, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Sheer Belief (Nazil) 1-8, 600/40. Pressed. Holy Smoke (Zervan) 1-4, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1,200m: Frivolous (J.Chinoy), Dancing Prince (Jethu) 1-17, 1,000/1-2.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Shivalik Shine (Shelar), Quixotic (Jethu) 1-18, 1,000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Both impressed. Dubrovnik (Shelar), Arabelle (Jethu) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Highland Breeze (Sandesh) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1,400m: Colombiana (Jethu) 1-34, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

Outer sand

800m: Petronius (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1,200m: The Unicorn (Parmar) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1,400m: Geranium (Parmar), Arlene (Khardi) 1-37, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41.

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2016 6:38:09 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Frivolous-pleases/article16805128.ece

© The Hindu