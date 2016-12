Frivolous excels

more-in

Frivolous and Holy Smoke excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 7).

Inner sand

600m: Snowy Peaks (Shelar) 40. Easy. Simon Says (Nazil) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Maduro (Bhawani), Master Of Trinity (Khalander) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Be Cautious (Shelar), Arabelle (Pereira) 49.5, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Golden Belle (Sandeep), Akii’s Pet (Pradeep) 51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Commandperformance (Sandeep), Star Ace (Vishal) 51, 600/38.5. Former finished well clear.

1,000m: Shivalik Shine (Shelar), Quixotic (Jethu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former was superior. Scion (S.K.Jadhav), Britain (P.Naidu) 1-6, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Jarama (Baria) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Pillatus (S.Kamble) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. 2/y/o La Magnifique (Neeraj), Enlighten Me (Khalander) 1-9, 600/42. Former was three lengths better. Odessa (J.Chinoy), Sahashrabaahu (Shelar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Holy Smoke (S.Sunil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. 2/y/o’s Excellent Heart (S.Kamble), Connoisseur (rb) 1-11, 600/41. Pair easy. 2/y/o Goldie’s Pet (Sandeep) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Moved freely. The Ministerian (rb) 1-8.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1,200m: Dancing Prince (Jethu), Sweet Temptation (Shelar) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Power Shadow (rb) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41.5. Moved well.

1,400m: Frivolous (J.Chinoy), Lord Arazan (Jethu) 1-31, 1,200/1-17.5, 1,000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level freely.

Outer sand

1,000m: Chizzler (Shelar), The Big Revival (Pereira) 1-8, 600/40.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Noble Chieftain (rb) 1-9, 600/42. Moved freely.

1,200m: Germanicus (Parmar), Arlene (Kharadi) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. They moved level freely.

1,400m: Mathaiyus (Kharadi), Anteros (Parmar) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former started six lengths behind and finished level.