Forest Fire shows out

more-in

Forest Fire and Alpine Express showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 27) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Crystal Ball (A.Gaikwad) 38. Moved freely. Star Witness (A.Gaikwad), Blazing Steps (rb) 37. Former superior.

800m: Baryshnikhov (V.Jodha) 51, 600/38. Urged. 2/y/o Pretty Peach (H.G.Rathod), Magical Dancer (B.Nikhil) 52, 600/39. Former superior. Coat Of Arms (app), Chivalrous Knight (app) 52, 600/38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o’s Loire (S.Kamble), Anniversary Girl (B.Nikhil) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely. 2/y/o Cloudburst (app) 54, 600/40. Easy.

1,000m: Multiglory (V.Jodha) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Firenze (app), Madeira (A.Gaikwad) 1-11, 600/41. Pair level. Forest Fire (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Alpine Express (P.S.Chouhan) 1-5.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Moved well. Beach Game (rb), Centaurus (Baria) 1-7.5, 600/38.5. Pair moved level freely.

1,200m: Alien (rb) 1-23, 600/44. Moved freely.

1,600m: Royal Mews (Nilesh) 1-52, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely.

Correction: In Monday’s track work Anvill Star was ridden by Khalander and not Kharadi as reported.