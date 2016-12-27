Races

Forest Fire shows out

more-in

Forest Fire and Alpine Express showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 27) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Crystal Ball (A.Gaikwad) 38. Moved freely. Star Witness (A.Gaikwad), Blazing Steps (rb) 37. Former superior.

800m: Baryshnikhov (V.Jodha) 51, 600/38. Urged. 2/y/o Pretty Peach (H.G.Rathod), Magical Dancer (B.Nikhil) 52, 600/39. Former superior. Coat Of Arms (app), Chivalrous Knight (app) 52, 600/38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. 2/y/o’s Loire (S.Kamble), Anniversary Girl (B.Nikhil) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely. 2/y/o Cloudburst (app) 54, 600/40. Easy.

1,000m: Multiglory (V.Jodha) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Firenze (app), Madeira (A.Gaikwad) 1-11, 600/41. Pair level. Forest Fire (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Alpine Express (P.S.Chouhan) 1-5.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Moved well. Beach Game (rb), Centaurus (Baria) 1-7.5, 600/38.5. Pair moved level freely.

1,200m: Alien (rb) 1-23, 600/44. Moved freely.

1,600m: Royal Mews (Nilesh) 1-52, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved freely.

Correction: In Monday’s track work Anvill Star was ridden by Khalander and not Kharadi as reported.

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2016 1:47:30 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Forest-Fire-shows-out/article16949161.ece

© The Hindu