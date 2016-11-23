Flamboyance excels

more-in

Flamboyance, Captain Morgan, Romantic Helen and Flirting Eyes excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Nov. 23).

Inner sand:

1,000m: Star Line (Ashok Kumar) 1-7.5, 600/40.5. Moved well.

1,600m: Common Wealth (S. John) 1-49.5, (1,600-600) 52. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Papadokia (Ashok Kumar) 43.5. In fine trim. Dancing Princess (rb) 43.5. Moved well. Castle Key (rb), Aurora Borealis (rb) 45.5. They moved on the bit. Roaring Thunder (Suraj) 44.5. Easy. Lofty Thoughts (Faisal), Gifted (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Rebuttal – St. Finan’s Bay) (Ashok Kumar) 44. Shaped well. Aizaan (Faisal) 46. Easy.

1,000m: James Bond (D. Patel) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Crazy Pineapple (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Rigelray (Suraj) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Thirtysixchamber’s (rb), Thejaguar (Adarsh) 1-12.5, 600/46. Former finished three lengths ahead. Animal King (Suraj), Supreme Dominator (Prabhakaran) 1-14, 600/43. They moved fluently. Flirting Eyes (Ashok Kumar) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. A 2-y-o (Multidimensional – Romantic Scene) (rb), Fantasy Queen (Suraj) 1-14, 600/46. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Romantic Helen (rb) 1-14, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Thalassa (S.K. Paswan) 1-16, 600/45. Easy.

1,200m: Flamboyance (S.K. Paswan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Dagobert (S. Babu) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Worked well. Proudprince (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Pleased. Pearl Secret (Ashok Kumar) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Tuscano (S. Imran) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. Valentine Babe (Rayan) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up.

1,400m: Captain Morgan (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A fine display. Legacy Dream (P. Surya) 1-45, (1,400-600) 55.5. Eased up.