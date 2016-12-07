Fire Glow shines

more-in

Fire Glow, Tiger Of Mysore, Spot Light, Masada, Bold March and Tutankhamun shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 7).

Outer sand:

600m: Flicka (Ashok Kumar) 42. Pleased. Claire (rb), Dynamism (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. Karod Pati (rb) 44. Easy. Silver Chieftan (Ashok Kumar) 43.5. In fine trim. Noble Splendor (A. Imran), Louisiana (Suraj) 45.5. They moved on the bit.

1,000m: Hackett (P. Mani), Country’s Treasure (A. Imran) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. They worked well. Intrepid Warrior (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Omber Glaze (Samson) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Tutankhamun (Suraj), Strong Conviction (Prabhakaran) 1-9.5, 600/42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Bora Bora (P. Trevor), Dream Star (D. Patel) 1-13, 600/42. Former finished a length ahead. Phoenix Falcon (Suraj) 1-12, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Trojan (Raja Rao) 1-10.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Tiger Of Mysore (K.G. Steyn), Noble Flaire (B. Harish) 1-14, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Shivalik Honour (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Spot Light (P.S. Chouhan) 1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently. Moonlight Love (rb), Aerospeed (rb) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Tzar (rb), Racing Fire (D. Patel) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. High Admiral (A. Imran) 1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Thalassa (rb), Way We Were (S.K. Paswan) 1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1,200m: Lightning Strikes (S.K. Paswan) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Serena Ballerina (P. Ramesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Fire Glow (A. Imran) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. A good display. Masada (Rayan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Impressed. Anantara (S.K. Paswan) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Outrider (Suraj), Fantasy Queen (Prabhakaran) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Bold March (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. A good display. Perfectebony (A. Imran) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Interesting (Prabhakaran), Paradiso (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Dazzling Bay (P.S. Chouhan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Sir Majestic (A. Velu) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1,400m: Areca Cruise (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.