Fabulous Touch wins Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup

Fabulous Touch (P.S. Chouhan up) won the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Dec. 16). The winner is owned by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust represented by Mr. A.C. Muthiah and trained by S. Ganapathy.

The results:

1. KAKANAKOTE PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 20, 4-y-o & over: Karod Pati (Irvan Singh) 1, Only Prince (Janardhan P) 2, Al Faaris (Arshad Alam) 3 and Dancing Princess (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1-3/4, 3 and ¾. 1m 30.27s. Rs. 472 (w), 70, 30 and 48 (p), SHP: Rs. 89, FP: Rs. 6,229, Q: Rs. 1,066, Trinella: Rs. 65,898 and Rs. 28,242, Exacta: Rs. 57,049 (carried over) and Rs. 12,225. Favourite: Granada. Owners: M/s. R.N. Vijaya Kumar & Gautam Surender. Trainer: Samar Singh.

2. DECEMBER PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only, (Terms): Autocratic (P. Trevor) 1, Turf Star (Suraj Narredu) 2, Lord Buckingham (Cedric Segeon) 3 and Castanea (Jagadeesh) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 1/2. 1m 16.40s. Rs. 25 (w), 14, 14 and 100 (p), SHP: Rs. 39, FP: Rs. 79, Q: Rs. 37, Trinella: Rs. 1,309 and Rs. 1,185, Exacta: Rs. 4,702 and Rs. 1,763. Favourite: Autocratic. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd rep. by. Mr & Mrs. Vijay Mallya. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

3. NETHRAVATHI TROPHY (2,000m), rated 60 & above: Pallas (S. John) 1, Torch Bearer (Indrajeet Singh) 2, Ambitious Reward (Irvan Singh) 3 and Festive Cheer (Antony Raj) 4. 6, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 2m 09.90s. Rs. 19 (w), 14 and 71 (p), SHP: Rs. 103, FP: Rs. 166, Q: Rs. 120, Trinella: Rs. 1,011 and Rs. 336, Exacta: Rs. 4,843 and Rs. 2,874. Favourite: Pallas. Owners: Cairnhill Stud Farm Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Subir Dasgupta & Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. VIDURASHWATHA PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: Good Fruit (Arshad Alam) 1, Breaking Away (A. Ramu) 2, Cool Springs (K. Raghu) 3 and Luc Divine (Nazerul Alam) 4. Shd, 1 and Shd. 1m 18.01s. Rs. 26 (w), 15, 18 and 79 (p), SHP: Rs. 58, FP: Rs. 120, Q: Rs. 73, Trinella: Rs. 1,635 and Rs. 686, Exacta: Rs. 9,239 and Rs. 1,760. Favourite: Good Fruit. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Raghu Ram. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

5. SHRAVANABELAGOLA PLATE (1,400m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Hector (Cedric Segeon) 1, Topaz (Irvan Singh) 2, I’ve Got Clout (P. Trevor) 3 and Tuscano (A. Imran Khan) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and 1. 1m 28.85s. Rs. 34 (w), 17, 47 and 20 (p), SHP: Rs. 154, FP: Rs. 627, Q: Rs. 359, Trinella: Rs. 2,842 and Rs. 641, Exacta: Rs. 23,813 and Rs. 15,308. Favourite: Hector. Owners: M/s. K.L. Gangadhar & Sultan Singh. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

6. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): Fabulous Touch (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Tzar (A. Imran Khan) 2, Antananarivo (S. John) 3 and Fjord (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Gypsy. 2-1/4, 1/2 and 2. 1m 16.03s. Rs. 94 (w), 44 and 27 (p), SHP: Rs. 44, FP: Rs. 606, Q: Rs. 358, Trinella: Rs. 787 and Rs. 337, Exacta: Rs. 2,236 and Rs. 1,084. Favourite: Fjord. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by. Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

7. KUDREMUKH PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Pearl City (Suraj Narredu) 1, Beyond Reach (P. Trevor) 2, Flirting Eyes (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Perfect Prince (Sai Vamshi) 4. 3-1/2, 2 and 8-3/4. 1m 28.47s. Rs. 16 (w), 13, 16 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 45, Q: Rs. 37, Trinella: Rs. 77 and Rs. 27, Exacta: Rs. 371 and Rs. 229. Favourite: Pearl City. Owner: Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

8. VIDURASHWATHA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: Icepick Willie (Arshad Alam) 1, Better Than Ever (A. Ramu) 2, Goat (R. Pradeep) 3 and Rock N Rolla (Raja Rao) 4. Not run: Nagarjuna. 1-1/4, 1/2 and Nose. 1m 17.51s. Rs. 51 (w), 19, 24 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 76, FP: Rs. 215, Q: Rs. 147, Trinella: Rs. 891 and Rs. 301, Exacta: Rs. 2,478 and Rs. 993. Favourite: Rock N Rolla. Owners: Wadhawan Livestock Pvt Ltd rep by. M/s. Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Waryam Singh & Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: S. Narredu.

Jackpot: Rs. 4,245 (113 tkts.); Runner up: Rs. 365 (563 tkts.); Treble (i): Rs. 200 (90 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 912 (31 tkts.).