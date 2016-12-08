Races

Extremelydangerous, Side Winder excel

more-in

Extremelydangerous, Side Winder, Speed Hawk, Bold Command and Cameron excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 8).

Inner sand:

1,200m: Fabulous Touch (P.S. Chouhan) 1-16.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

1,000m: Papadokia (A. Imran) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Cape Cross (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Crazy Pineapple (Samson) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Baracchus (D. Allan) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1,200m: Sporting Pleasure (D. Allan), Iron Will (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They strode out well. Bold Command (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Speed Hawk (Rayan) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Maybe Forever (T.M. Prashant), So Mi Dar (Shinde) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. They finished level. Russian Link (Raja Rao) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Dancing Princess (P.S. Chouhan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. One To Note (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Worked attractively. Side Winder (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A good display. Extremelydangerous (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/42. In fine nick. I’ve Got Clout (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Rare Rhythm (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Impressed.

1,400m: Cameron (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: China One (Irvan Singh), Criquette (R. Pradeep), Gifted (Shinde) 1-31.5, (1,400-600) 49. China One impressed. Love Is Life (Darshan), Nostradamus (Rayan), Fantastic App (S. Babu) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 51. First two named were the pick. Tororosso (Irvan Singh) 1-41, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Montenegro (rb), Tax Free (Janardhan P), Aurora Borelealis (rb) 1-33, (1,400-600) 47. Last named planted at the gates.

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2016 2:43:54 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Extremelydangerous-Side-Winder-excel/article16776730.ece

© The Hindu