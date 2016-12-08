Extremelydangerous, Side Winder excel

more-in

Extremelydangerous, Side Winder, Speed Hawk, Bold Command and Cameron excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 8).

Inner sand:

1,200m: Fabulous Touch (P.S. Chouhan) 1-16.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

1,000m: Papadokia (A. Imran) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Cape Cross (A. Imran) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Crazy Pineapple (Samson) 1-14, 600/44. Moved well. Baracchus (D. Allan) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1,200m: Sporting Pleasure (D. Allan), Iron Will (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They strode out well. Bold Command (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Speed Hawk (Rayan) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Maybe Forever (T.M. Prashant), So Mi Dar (Shinde) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. They finished level. Russian Link (Raja Rao) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Dancing Princess (P.S. Chouhan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. One To Note (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Worked attractively. Side Winder (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A good display. Extremelydangerous (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/42. In fine nick. I’ve Got Clout (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Rare Rhythm (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Impressed.

1,400m: Cameron (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: China One (Irvan Singh), Criquette (R. Pradeep), Gifted (Shinde) 1-31.5, (1,400-600) 49. China One impressed. Love Is Life (Darshan), Nostradamus (Rayan), Fantastic App (S. Babu) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 51. First two named were the pick. Tororosso (Irvan Singh) 1-41, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Montenegro (rb), Tax Free (Janardhan P), Aurora Borelealis (rb) 1-33, (1,400-600) 47. Last named planted at the gates.