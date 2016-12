Elysee shines

more-in

Elysee shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 17).

Inner sand

600m: Super Bolt (rb) 41. Easy. 2/y/o Bonito (A.Gaikwad) 41. Easy. 2/y/o Macgyver (K.Kadam), Mount Whitney (rb) 39.5. They moved level freely.

800m: Adele (Santosh), Adams Creation (S.N.Chavan) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Balchandra (Joseph) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Black Jaguar (app) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Texas Gold (Nazil) 56, 600/42.5. Easy. 2/y/o Rebuttal/Celtic Memories (S.Sunil) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Silver Angel (A.Gaikwad), Malavika (Shelar) 55, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/o Dynamite (S.Sunil), Mull Of Kintyre/Landmine (Nilesh) 55, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely.

1,000m: 2/y/o Elysee (Ajinkya), She’s All Mine (V.Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level. 2/y/o Dancing Fire (B.Nikhil), God’s Own (S.Kamble) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41.5. Pair level.

1,600m: Targetmaster (app) 1-57, 1,200/1-26, 600/42. Moved freely.