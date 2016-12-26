Elegant Beauty, Sweet Temptation and Anvill Star impress

more-in

Elegant Beauty, Sweet Temptation and Anvill Star impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Hidden Soul (Zameer) 40. Easy. Apple Betty (Oza) 1200/600m 37. Moved freely.

800m: Paramour (Parmar) 49.5, 600/37. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Point The Star (Bhawani), Incentio (B.Nikhil) 54, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front. Hypothesis (Bhawani), Master Of Trinity (rb) 51, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/o Hot Shot Hoty (K.Kadam) 51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/os Rebuttal/Celtic Memories (C.S.Jodha), Mull Of Kintyre/Landmine (S.Sunil) and Dynamite (Nilesh) 54, 600/40. Dynamite finished four lengths behind them. 2/y/o God’s Own (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: 2/y/os Lady Be Good (Yash Narredu), Mygrator (Shelar) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy. Abbeyroad (S.J.Sunil), Simona (app) 1-6, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Former superior. Riot Of Colours (rb) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Rapid Girl (P.S.Chouhan) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/os Perfect Star (P.S.Chouhan), Gallant Knight (Oza) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/o Gazino (J.Chinoy), An Jolie (S.S.Rathore) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They moved level freely. Brothersofthewind (P.S.Chouhan) 1-10, 600/40. Easy. 2/y/os Angels Touch (Oza), Golden Destiny (P.S.Chouhan) 1-11, 600/43. Pair level.

1200m: Rousseau (Neeraj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 600/40. Worked well. Anvill Star (Kharadi), D’ Accord (Neeraj) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Queen Credible (Mosin) 1-37, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely.

1600m: Perfecto (rb) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Moved well.

Race track:

600m: Purple Parade (Khalander), Panatela (rb) 39. Pair level. Resilient (rb), Zippy (S.J.Sunil) and 2/y/o Patagonia (K.Kadam) 39. Trio moved freely.

1000m: Elegant Beauty (Shelar), Sweet Temptation (Mosin) 1-00, 800/48, 600/36. Both moved impressively. 2/y/os My Precious (P.S.Chouhan), Queen’s Best (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/35.5. They moved level freely. Honey Dew (S.Nayak), Multistar (V.Jodha) 1-2.5, 800/47.5, 600/34.5. Former was well in hand and they finished level. The Giver (A.Gaikwad), 2/y/o Moira (D.A.Naik) 1-4, 800/48.5, 600/35. They moved neck and neck freely. Fly Away With Me (Mosin) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well. Undisputed (Sameer), 2/y/o Sereno (V.Jodha) 1-6, 800/50, 600/35. Both moved level freely. 2/y/os Timeless (V.Jodha), Rochester (Sameer) 1-4, 800/50, 600/35. Pair urged and ended level. 2/y/o La Magnifique (Neeraj), Enlighten Me (Khalander) 1-5, 800/51, 600/36. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead. Note former. Grand Vitesse (Nazil) 1-2.5, 800/49, 600/35. Urged. 2/y/os Majestical (P.S.Chouhan), Solo Mission (Oza) 1-3, 600/35. Former made up four lengths and finished level.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Gentillesse (S.J.Sunil), Alabareto (Mosin) and Varenar/Tonique (app) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Gentilesse was the pick. Jack Dan (rb), 2/y/o Artus (J.Chinoy) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. They were urged and finished level. 2/y/os Wildcard Warrior (S.Amit), Fair Warning (Daman) and Phoenix Tower/Soul Sister (Parmar) 1-10, 600/42. Trio finished level. 2/y/os Sedgefield/Ballade Danon (Parbat), Pure Zinc (Daman) and Sedgefield/Sweet Essence (S.Amit) 1-9, 600/42. They moved level freely. 2/y/os Jackpot (Daman), Porvi (Baria) 1-12, 600/42. They were easy.

Mock race noted on Dec.25 (race track):

1400m: Forest Flair (P.S.Chouhan), Pillatus (C.S.Jodha) and Might Warrior (Bhawani) 1-27, 600/37. Won by: 5L, 7L. Forest Flair came from second position and won the race.

Second Mock race:

2000m: Et Voila (Neeraj), Zazou (Bhawani) 2-8, 600/36. Former finished a distance ahead.