Dubai One, Sans Peur and Satellite please

more-in

Dubai One, Sans Peur and Satellite pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 26)

Inner sand:

1000m: Noble Sapphire (Irvan Singh) 1-9, 600/41. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand:

600m: Desert Falcon (Shobhan) 42.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Dubai One (I. Chisty) 1-13, 600/42. In fine nick.

1200m: Satellite (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Buscadero (R. Marshall) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved well. Malana (R. Marshall), Sheer Magic (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Firing Line (Nazerul) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Maintains form.

1400m: Sans Peur (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,000/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.