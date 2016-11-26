Races

Dancing Prances and Melinda impress

Dancing Prances and Melinda impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/o In The Stars (Merchant), Wizard Of Odds (Jethu) 40. Pair level.

800m: Atalya (V. Jodha), Ladislaus (Mansoor) 52.5, 600/39. Former was hard held while the latter was urged to end level. Silken Eyes (Jethu), Backstreet Bay (Merchant) 55, 600/39.5. They ended level. Disraeli (Santosh), Kingston Heath (rb) 53.5, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished a length ahead. 2/y/o Magic Dust (B. Nikhil), Rising Concert (rb) 55, 600/42. Pair level. Golden Horde (Santosh) 55.5, 600/41. Easy. Smokey Roses (S. Amit), Crystal Ball (A. Gaikwad) 52, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front. Name Of The Game (I. Pardeshi) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Star Witness (A. Gaikwad), Frisky Whiskey (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Inaaq (app) 57, 600/42.5. Easy. Tchibouela (S. Sunil) 50, 600/38.5. Moved well. Sporto (Parmar), Rain Dance (S. Amit) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Resilient (Shahrukh), 2/y/o Patagonia (K. Kadam) 56, 600/40.5. Pair level. Vinny The Few (Bhawani), Golden Halo (Parbat) 54, 600/39. Both moved level freely.

1000m: Perfecto (Khalander) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Trombone (Sameer), Dark Gold (V. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former moved well and they finished level. Way Ahead (Jethu) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Glorious Eyes (Hamir), Magical Memory (Pereira) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was urged and finished two lengths ahead. Dancing Prances (P. Naidu) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Sabiq (I. Pardeshi) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. St Andrews (Santosh) 1-8.5, 600/42.5. Moved freely. Highland Breeze (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Jack Frost (Jethu) 1-7, 600/41. Good.

1200m: Star Councillor (Oza) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Melinda (Jethu), Sweep Aside (Merchant) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Snow Blast (P. Naidu) 1-22, 600/41. Moved well.

1400m: Makino (S. Amit), Sir Song (Parbat) 1-39, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Irises (Dashrath), Olly Boy (Parbat) 1-38.5, 600/41.5. Former made up two lengths and finished three lengths ahead. Exodus (Merchant), Prince Of Heart (Jethu) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Bullrun (Merchant) 1-37, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

800m: Time Of My Life (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Gran Paradiso (Pradeep) 52, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Torrezzo (Nazil) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

