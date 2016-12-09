Coraggio, Louisiana, Magistero, Reference and Intrepid Warrior please

more-in

Coraggio, Louisiana, Magistero, Reference and Intrepid Warrior pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Turf Tactics (Samson), Star Nijinsky (rb) 45. They moved on the bit. Anfield (rb) 45. Easy. Kiraathaka (Ashok Kumar) 45. Moved freely. Country’s Image (rb) 45. Easy. Fair Game (Ashok Kumar) 45.5. Moved well. Omber Glaze (Manjunath) 45.5. Worked well.

1000m: Beyond Reach (Antony), Areca Cruise (B. Harish) 1-15, 600/46. Former finished well ahead.

1200m: Torosoro (Selvaraj), Fiorenzo (Anjar) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Rocket Man (A. Ramu) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. High Profile (Raja Rao), Ghoonj (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Intrepid Warrior (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Magistero (P.S. Chouhan) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Maintains form. Reference (Faisal) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Coraggio (Anjar) 1-25, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved fluently. Force Ensign (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Erstklassig (Faisal) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine trim. Louisiana (Suraj), Country’s Bloom (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral – Taxido) (Mrs. Silva), Woodridge (Selvaraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. They shaped well. Noble Splendor (A. Imran), Braveheart (Raja Rao) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Michaela (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.